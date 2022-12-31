ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Determined to have her story told': Retrospective casts new light on Yayoi Kusama's seven-decade career

By Stephy Chung, Kristie Lu Stout
 3 days ago
Inside the mesmerizing new Yayoi Kusama retrospective

Bringing together more than 200 works, an exhibition of the 93-year-old artist in Hong Kong is filled with Instagram-friendly moments. But M+ museum hopes visitors will take the opportunity to dive deeper.
