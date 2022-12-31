Read full article on original website
Prince Harry tells Anderson Cooper why he's not stepping out of the limelight
Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family.
Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Sold $340,000 in Artworks Often Featuring Herself
Fake heiress Anna Delvey has made real money selling her paintings and drawings, mostly featuring herself, totaling $340,000, according to a report published by The New York Post. The 31-year-old Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny, grand theft and financial crimes in 2019 for thefts so notorious they were made into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna by Shonda Rhimes. After completing a two-year-sentence at Rikers Island, Delvey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. In May, she launched a solo art show titled “Allegedly,” making a surprise virtual...
Jewish Collector’s Heirs Sue the Met Over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Vincent van Gogh Painting
Vincent van Gogh is in the spotlight again this week as the heirs of a Jewish collector have sued the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens for the return of an allegedly Nazi-looted painting. The federal court filing in San Francisco contends that the Met secretly sold van Gogh’s 1889 painting La cueillette des olives (Olive Picking) around 1972 without the knowledge of its original owner, Hedwig Stern, who had reportedly sought its restitution. It is currently on view at the Athens museum operated by the foundation of the late Greek shipping tycoon Basil Goulandris and his wife, Elise. The plaintiffs — Judith Silver and Deborah Silver;...
National Gallery Slammed for Restoration of Piero della Francesca Nativity Scene
The National Gallery of London recently revealed the fruits of a three-year-long restoration of Piero della Francesca’s Nativity (1475). But the effort to fix areas of the badly damaged painting has received a less than enthusiastic response from some notable critics, who have claimed the restoration was botched. In a recent review, Jonathan Jones, a critic for The Guardian, went so far as to say that the National Gallery had “ruined Christmas” in their “clumsy and plodding, if not downright comical,” restoration. One thing is clear, however, and that is that the painting was in dire need of care. When the...
Prince Harry speaks with Anderson Cooper in exclusive interview
Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family. Prince Harry explained his rationale in an exclusive interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that will air on CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday.
HOARD: A Peek at the Pop-Up Lady’s Moveable Book Collection
Ellen Rubin, collector of moveable books, has the most fabulous view of Central Park that I’ve ever seen. From the square window of her study, the right angles of the park’s lower half are clearly visible; a dark, lush land from whose foot skyscrapers burst out, staccato, stacked, and shining. Outside that window is the city as I’ve never seen before. Inside Rubin’s study, her collection of illustrations by Vojtěch Kubašta, a Czech illustrator whose pop-up books defined the childhood of millions of children across Europe, are gently illuminated. On the couch beneath the impressive spread of drawings lays Rubin’s...
Sherlock Holmes joins a first Oscar winner and the 'ice cream' song in the public domain
A "Sherlock Holmes" book, the first film to win the Oscars' top prize and a classic ditty by Irving Berlin are among the thousands of books, films and musical compositions entering the US public domain in 2023.
On my radar: Katy Hessel’s cultural highlights
The art historian and broadcaster on the joys of Emma Corrin’s Orlando, and the exhibition that she has seen three times already
Appreciation: Architect Arata Isozaki's design for MOCA launched his global career. It almost didn't happen
The architect, who died this week at the age of 91, had to contend with a wildly complicated site — and L.A.'s bare-knuckle patronage.
Jane Fonda to sell trove of art at upcoming Christie's auction
Works from the actor and activist's personal collection will be sold at a New York auction later this month.
