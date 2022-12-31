ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
news3lv.com

Peak season planning and driving tips to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you like being outdoors, skiing, and snowboarding, these tips might come in handy to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon and the Spring Mountains. Lee Canyon reminds Las Vegas residents and visitors that visitation to the Spring Mountains is at its peak during the holiday season, weekends, and after a snowstorm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fremont Motel in downtown Las Vegas begins demolition process

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A once popular downtown Las Vegas motel is now being demolished as part of the city's ongoing efforts to restore the area. The Fremont Motel, located near Maryland Pkwy and Fremont St, began demolition on Thursday, December 29, and continued through the next day. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for homicide near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near the Las Vegas Strip. According to police, detectives responded to an incident on Monday around 7:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of Koval Lane. No further details are available at this time. This is...
news3lv.com

FoodChasers' Kitchen takes part in new MGM Resorts residency program

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — FoodChassters' Kitchen from Pennsylvania is taking part in Pepsi Dig In's first-ever Restaurant Royalty Residency program with MGM Resorts. Maya and Kala Johnstone joined us to share a taste of what you can expect. You can grab of serving of their signature take on Shrimp...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate car caught on fire on I-15 near Primm

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a car that caught on fire on I-15 southbound near Primm. Clark County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-15 southbound near Mile Marker 5 around 1 p.m. on Friday. Officers are investigating an active scene. Drivers are...
PRIMM, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies after crash on Boulder Highway in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after a crash on Boulder Highway in the east Las Vegas valley, according to authorities. The collision was reported around 6:33 p.m. on Boulder Highway near Russell Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Toyota 4Runner was heading...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead in a vehicle in the central Las Vegas valley. Officers responded to a call that a vehicle collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive on Saturday. Authorities arrived around 12:25 a.m. and found an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fremont Street Experience kicks off New Year's celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fremont Street Experience gathered hundreds of people to welcome 2023!. The NYE Time of Your Life Festival featured show-stopping performances by a variety of musicians. DJ Skribble kicked off the event on Main Street with All-4-One, Tag Team, and The Sugarhill Gang. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy