Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
Man killed in 215 Freeway shooting in Moreno Valley
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving on the 215 Freeway near Moreno Valley Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to the southbound side of the freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired on the freeway.
1 killed in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the convenience store located on Mission Road and Selig Place. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. Homicide investigators were called to the scene after officers learned that one person had been fatally shot. It was unclear whether they were pronounced dead at the scene or hospitalized as a result of the shooting. Authorities provided no further information.
theeastsiderla.com
Elderly woman reported missing in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo of a 73-year-old woman suffering from dementia and diabetes who went missing Sunday in Lancaster. Ernestine D. McHenry Martin was last seen at about 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of Arious Way, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Martin’s...
Man wounded in shooting on Locust Avenue, police say
Long Beach police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized Saturday evening. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
35 DUI arrests, no fatal crashes
Thirty-five motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs by Garden Grove police in December. “We are committed to taking a proactive approach by taking impaired drivers off the road,” said Chief Amir El-Farra. “Driving under the influence is dangerous and has major consequences.”
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police have released the name of the 49-year-old pedestrian killed when he was struck by a pickup truck. John Diaz was a Huntington Beach resident according to authorities. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Friday on Slater Avenue west of Keelson Lane,...
