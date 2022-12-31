Read full article on original website
Binghamton Mounts Late Comeback Win Over Bryant
The Binghamton Bearcats trailed by 10 points with less than six minutes to go in the 4th quarter -- but were able to mount a comeback and take a 57-56 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs. Highlights from the full game above!
Black Bears Take Down Watertown in New Years Eve Matinee, Gjurich Scores 300th Career Goal
On Saturday, the Binghamton Black Bears outpaced the Watertown Wolves with a 7-3 win in a special New Years Eve game which kicked off at 5 p.m. The highlight of the night happened with just two minutes left in the 2nd period, when Tyler Gjurich tallied his 300th career goal to make it 5-2 Binghamton. Nikita Ivashkin notched a hattrick, while Tyson Kirkby added two goals.
Thomaris takes leave of absence as Mammoth head coach
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth will have a change behind their bench when they return to action this weekend. The Elmira Mammoth announced on Monday that head coach Glenn Thomaris has requested a leave of absence due to family matters. His duties as head coach have been relinquished immediately. Forward Mo Levac has been […]
Plays of the Week from January 2, 2023
Plays of the Week from January 2, 2023. 5: Owen Standish-Warpus Spin Cycle for Whitney Point Boy's Basketball. 4: Helena Willis concentrates past defenders for Chenango Forks' Girl's Basketball. 3: Johnson City Girl's Basketball puts on a passing clinic against Forks. 2: Ella Kelsey no look pass to Madalyn Barrows...
100 Years Ago: January 2, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, it’s 1923, and nearly 800 people welcomed in the new year at the Bennett and Arlington Hotels on New Year’s Eve in one of the largest celebrations ever. As we say goodbye to 1922, here’s a look back at some highlights.
Weekend in Wine Country: Main Deck restaurant on Keuka Lake
Penn Yan, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're checking out a brand new restaurant on Keuka Lake called Main Deck in Penn Yan. Main deck opened in late July. During the off season right now, Oysters and beer flights are promoted on Wednesday's. Date night is offered on Thursday's with a prefix dinner which is $40 for three courses. Friday night's are lobster night and fish fry day.
Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County
An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
Protests after police charge Binghamton man
Binghamton protestors are drawing comparisons to George Floyd's death and decrying a Binghamton Police officer for his treatment of a black man on New Year's Day.
Elmira Police respond to multiple gunshot reports over New Year’s weekend
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2023 New Year weekend ushered in three new reports of gunshots in the City of Elmira, according to police. The first report came around 8:50 p.m. on December 31, 2022 near W. 1st St. and Davis St. Police said officers found a large gathering of people near a home and […]
NY Landquest: Dream home in Alfred NY, must see gallery
Terra cotta, sunroom, insulated barn, whitetail country. 137 acres Beautiful Home with Garage, Workshop and Barn in Alfred NY. You’ll love the terra cotta roof, concrete blocks, and hardwood floors that bring old-world elegance to this home. Enjoy the sunroom with windows highlighting the tremendous views. The home has 1,908 sq. ft. of living space and boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Includes a detached 1.5 car garage with a paint booth and workshop attached to a 30 x 50 pole barn fully insulated and heated. This professionally designed property is specifically designed as a whitetail deer sanctuary. $589,900.
Towanda residence burns in New Year’s Day fire
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a structure fire in a residential neighborhood in Towanda on Sunday. Calls of the fire initially came in sometime after 10:30 a.m. at 520 Fourth St. The building is a large residential building with multiple doors and windows, many of which had to […]
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham
Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year
Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
Helicopter Responds to Serious Crash on Route 281 in Homer
Around 10:30 last night, December 28th, a serious vehicle crash occurred near Route 281 and the I81 Connector just outside the Village of Homer. Emergency responders reported there were four patients, two were unconscious, a helicopter was immediately called as the patients were listed as critical as first responders arrived on scene.
The reason why we have Above-Average Temperatures
ELMIRA, NY. (WETM)- With temperatures reaching the high 40’s and close to 60 degrees, this is above average for the end of December and beginning of January. The average high temperature is 35 degrees for the high and 20 degrees for the low. Here are a few reasons why temperatures are so warm:
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
G.W. Lisk evaporator pumps out pollutants claims ex-employee, Lisk says otherwise
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — A maintainer who worked at G.W. Lisk for years in their wastewater treatment plant and as an environmental technician reached out to News 8 after our story on Lisk’s water evaporator aired. They want to remain anonymous. They provided the below photo to News 8 claiming there have always been […]
First baby of the New Year arrives at Cayuga Medical Center
The first baby of the New Year at Cayuga Medical Center was born at 6:44am on January 1st, 2023, according to a statement from CMC on Sunday afternoon. Weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, Gemma Elizabeth Anderson is the firstborn child of Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson of Ithaca. For...
Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
