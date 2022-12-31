ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Mounts Late Comeback Win Over Bryant

The Binghamton Bearcats trailed by 10 points with less than six minutes to go in the 4th quarter -- but were able to mount a comeback and take a 57-56 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs. Highlights from the full game above!
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Black Bears Take Down Watertown in New Years Eve Matinee, Gjurich Scores 300th Career Goal

On Saturday, the Binghamton Black Bears outpaced the Watertown Wolves with a 7-3 win in a special New Years Eve game which kicked off at 5 p.m. The highlight of the night happened with just two minutes left in the 2nd period, when Tyler Gjurich tallied his 300th career goal to make it 5-2 Binghamton. Nikita Ivashkin notched a hattrick, while Tyson Kirkby added two goals.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Thomaris takes leave of absence as Mammoth head coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth will have a change behind their bench when they return to action this weekend. The Elmira Mammoth announced on Monday that head coach Glenn Thomaris has requested a leave of absence due to family matters. His duties as head coach have been relinquished immediately. Forward Mo Levac has been […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Plays of the Week from January 2, 2023

Plays of the Week from January 2, 2023. 5: Owen Standish-Warpus Spin Cycle for Whitney Point Boy's Basketball. 4: Helena Willis concentrates past defenders for Chenango Forks' Girl's Basketball. 3: Johnson City Girl's Basketball puts on a passing clinic against Forks. 2: Ella Kelsey no look pass to Madalyn Barrows...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: January 2, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, it’s 1923, and nearly 800 people welcomed in the new year at the Bennett and Arlington Hotels on New Year’s Eve in one of the largest celebrations ever. As we say goodbye to 1922, here’s a look back at some highlights.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Weekend in Wine Country: Main Deck restaurant on Keuka Lake

Penn Yan, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're checking out a brand new restaurant on Keuka Lake called Main Deck in Penn Yan. Main deck opened in late July. During the off season right now, Oysters and beer flights are promoted on Wednesday's. Date night is offered on Thursday's with a prefix dinner which is $40 for three courses. Friday night's are lobster night and fish fry day.
PENN YAN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County

An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: Dream home in Alfred NY, must see gallery

Terra cotta, sunroom, insulated barn, whitetail country. 137 acres Beautiful Home with Garage, Workshop and Barn in Alfred NY. You’ll love the terra cotta roof, concrete blocks, and hardwood floors that bring old-world elegance to this home. Enjoy the sunroom with windows highlighting the tremendous views. The home has 1,908 sq. ft. of living space and boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Includes a detached 1.5 car garage with a paint booth and workshop attached to a 30 x 50 pole barn fully insulated and heated. This professionally designed property is specifically designed as a whitetail deer sanctuary. $589,900.
ALFRED, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda residence burns in New Year’s Day fire

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a structure fire in a residential neighborhood in Towanda on Sunday. Calls of the fire initially came in sometime after 10:30 a.m. at 520 Fourth St. The building is a large residential building with multiple doors and windows, many of which had to […]
TOWANDA, PA
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham

Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet the first babies born in CNY this year

Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Helicopter Responds to Serious Crash on Route 281 in Homer

Around 10:30 last night, December 28th, a serious vehicle crash occurred near Route 281 and the I81 Connector just outside the Village of Homer. Emergency responders reported there were four patients, two were unconscious, a helicopter was immediately called as the patients were listed as critical as first responders arrived on scene.
HOMER, NY
WETM

The reason why we have Above-Average Temperatures

ELMIRA, NY. (WETM)- With temperatures reaching the high 40’s and close to 60 degrees, this is above average for the end of December and beginning of January. The average high temperature is 35 degrees for the high and 20 degrees for the low. Here are a few reasons why temperatures are so warm:
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

First baby of the New Year arrives at Cayuga Medical Center

The first baby of the New Year at Cayuga Medical Center was born at 6:44am on January 1st, 2023, according to a statement from CMC on Sunday afternoon. Weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, Gemma Elizabeth Anderson is the firstborn child of Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson of Ithaca. For...
ITHACA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests

Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
COUDERSPORT, PA

