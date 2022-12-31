Read full article on original website
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Monday forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
Louisiana's crime gun pipeline: How firearms flow to and from Texas, Mississippi, elsewhere
When it comes to guns connected to crimes, Louisiana supplies more to Texas than the other way around — despite a sevenfold difference in population between the Lone Star and Bayou states, federal data suggests. And Mississippi funnels more to Louisiana than vice versa, even though it has half...
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award
Louisiana’s Feed Your Soul float presented by Louisiana Travel, or the Louisiana Celebration Riverboat, rolled in the 2023 Rose Parade®
State Police discusses consequences of driving impaired during holidays
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east
Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023
BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) — A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
New Year’s Eve tradition? Texas lawmaker looks to target celebratory gunfire
Celebratory gunfire is the act of shooting a shot or several rounds into the air at the stroke of midnight.
Texas Governor Abbott activates state emergency resources ahead of storms
AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today activated state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and flash flooding threats expected to impact parts of Texas today and into the overnight hours. The National Weather Service is forecasting a marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern half of the state, with primary threats including damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding.
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms likely over northern Louisiana, lower chance for SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms developed Monday afternoon north of Southwest Louisiana. There will likely be a second wave of storms overnight, though the greater risk will likely remain just north of SWLA. With that said, a few strong to severe thunderstorms could develop over SWLA overnight into early Tuesday. For this reason areas north of I-10 are included in a low risk of severe weather.
All Eyes on The $27 Billion Surplus in 2023 Texas Legislative Session, Plus 5 Bills to Watch
Going into the 2023 Texas Legislative session, the state’s $27 billion budget surplus has a lot of tongues wagging. However, it’s too soon to tell what kind of impact, if any, those extra funds will have on real estate-related issues such as property taxes and housing affordability. Both...
Tornado reports signal start of multi-day severe weather outbreak in South
A dangerous, multi-day severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session.
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
Slight to enhanced risk severe storms Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY. A slow moving cold front will give us a marginal to slight risk locally heavy rain Tuesday. Rain and storm chances will continue until the cold front moves through early Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has us at a slight to enhanced...
Winter storm hits Plains, Midwest with severe threat in South
Extreme winter weather is set to batter the Plains and upper Midwest on Monday and Tuesday with heavy snow and power outages while potentially unleashing strong tornadoes in the South. The big picture: This latest storm originated over the Pacific and crashed ashore along the West Coast as an atmospheric...
December dropped deep freeze and destructive tornadoes
The first couple of weeks of December were tranquil. Then things got interesting. In mid-December, a deepening storm system in the Midwest slung out a punishing mix of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes in Texas on December 12th and 13th, and became even more terrifying as they tore through Louisiana and Mississippi. A tornado that developed near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth knocked over some railway cars, did minor damage to homes in North Richland Hills, and continued northeast into Grapevine where it crossed Highway 114 near Baylor Scott & White hospital and caused major roof damage to the Sam’s Club, injuring five people. The storm did yet more damage at Grapevine Mills Mall, where five additional injuries were reported. It even triggered a brief Tornado Warning in southeast Flower Mound.
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
