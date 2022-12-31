Read full article on original website
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York CityWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Woman With Autism Missing After Leaving Her Sister's HomeStill UnsolvedElmont, NY
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Husband hit wife with SUV in QueensNewsing the StatesQueens, NY
longisland.com
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party Lights Up Nassau Coliseum
The trucks are loud. Large. And now, they light up, too. The all-new Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Nassau Coliseum for the first time ever on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22. Fans of all ages can experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks glow in the dark.
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s a dozen taco spots that opened on Long Island in 2022
Greater Long Island reported on a whopping 12 new spots to grab a taco, burrito or other Mexican or Latin-American food in Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2022. Some of these entrepreneurs opened in storefronts or stand-along buildings, while others went the food truck route. Nearly all seem to be immensely popular among the locals. Here’s a recap of taco tales.
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $20,000 each sold in Brooklyn, Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve was lucky for Take 5 lottery players in Brooklyn and Suffolk County. Two winning tickets worth $20,474 each were sold for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. One was bought at Thriftway Church Ave Drug Corp., located at 1621 Church Avenue in Brooklyn. The other ticket was purchased at […]
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
longisland.com
Crumbl Cookies Franchise to Open New Location in Smithtown
Crumbl Cookies, a franchise chain of bakeries that specializes in making large cookies and ice cream, will be opening a new location in Smithtown. The bakery’s website indicates that the new location will be at 47 Route 111, although an exact date for the establishment’s grand opening has not yet been revealed.
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
NYC proposal a sparkling way to ring in the new year
He’s ringing in the new year — by putting a ring on it. Adam Riese popped the question to his girlfriend of five and a half years, Morgan McCarthy, Saturday afternoon in Midtown. The Hamilton, NJ, native got down on one knee on the rooftop of a West 34th Street building— with a stunning view of his future bride — and the Empire State Building. He picked out the oval-cut sparkler on his own, but a few days before the proposal, got nervous the surprise was ruined. “It’s actually kind of funny because … days ago, she sent me a picture and it looked exactly like it …....
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
rocklandreport.com
Meet Frida, the First Baby Born in Rockland County in 2023
SUFFERN, NY – It’s A Girl! Congratulations to Esther and Akiva Sussholz of Montebello, NY on the delivery of the first baby of 2023 born at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. Baby girl Frida Sussholz was born at 3:51 a.m. on January 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
News 12
It’s a girl! NYU Langone Hospital welcomes Nassau County’s first baby of 2023
The first baby born in Nassau County in 2023 was born at NYU Langone Hospital in Mineola. The little girl was supposed to be a Christmas baby, but her parents say instead she waited to ring in the new year. Julia and John Natanoe, of Flushing, welcomed their first child...
Queens temple needs to find its massive ark a new home
They don’t want it to become a lost ark. The Forest Hills Jewish Center is searching for a new home for its monumental ark — the chamber that holds its Torah scrolls — as it prepares to move to smaller quarters. The gold leaf, bronze, and plaster ark stand 32 feet tall and 19 feet wide. “Finding a place or building with a 32-foot ceiling to accommodate the ark isn’t likely to happen,” said Deborah Gregor, the Jewish center’s executive director. The ark sits at the front of the synagogue’s sanctuary and holds the sacred scrolls behind bronze doors. Designed in 1949 by Polish-born...
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
Missing Long Beach Woman Found
Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too
New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
longisland.com
Nassau County Man Sues Hershey Over Harmful "Heavy Metals" Contained in Chocolate
A Nassau County man is suing Hershey Co. over allegations that their dark chocolate contains harmful levels of heavy metals. Christopher Lazazzaro filed a class action lawsuit in the federal court in Central Islip, New York last Wednesday after Consumer Reports revealed that all 28 dark chocolate bars they had scientifically tested contained varying levels of lead and cadmium.
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
NBC New York
79-Year-Old NYC Jeweler Clinging to Life After $100K Robbery Beating
A 79-year-old man has been in the intensive care unit with a brain bleed since a pair of violent robbers beat the grandfather and longtime Brooklyn jewelry store owner in a $100,000 heist. Shawn Cohen said his father, Manny, was trying to lock up the store in Prospect Lefferts Gardens...
5 Best Bars in New York City (2022)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
