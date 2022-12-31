ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party Lights Up Nassau Coliseum

The trucks are loud. Large. And now, they light up, too. The all-new Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Nassau Coliseum for the first time ever on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22. Fans of all ages can experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks glow in the dark.
UNIONDALE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Here’s a dozen taco spots that opened on Long Island in 2022

Greater Long Island reported on a whopping 12 new spots to grab a taco, burrito or other Mexican or Latin-American food in Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2022. Some of these entrepreneurs opened in storefronts or stand-along buildings, while others went the food truck route. Nearly all seem to be immensely popular among the locals. Here’s a recap of taco tales.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Crumbl Cookies Franchise to Open New Location in Smithtown

Crumbl Cookies, a franchise chain of bakeries that specializes in making large cookies and ice cream, will be opening a new location in Smithtown. The bakery’s website indicates that the new location will be at 47 Route 111, although an exact date for the establishment’s grand opening has not yet been revealed.
SMITHTOWN, NY
New York Post

NYC proposal a sparkling way to ring in the new year

He’s ringing in the new year — by putting a ring on it. Adam Riese popped the question to his girlfriend of five and a half years, Morgan McCarthy, Saturday afternoon in Midtown. The Hamilton, NJ, native got down on one knee on the rooftop of a West 34th Street building— with a stunning view of his future bride — and the Empire State Building. He picked out the oval-cut sparkler on his own, but a few days before the proposal, got nervous the surprise was ruined. “It’s actually kind of funny because … days ago, she sent me a picture and it looked exactly like it …....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklandreport.com

Meet Frida, the First Baby Born in Rockland County in 2023

SUFFERN, NY – It’s A Girl! Congratulations to Esther and Akiva Sussholz of Montebello, NY on the delivery of the first baby of 2023 born at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. Baby girl Frida Sussholz was born at 3:51 a.m. on January 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Queens temple needs to find its massive ark a new home

They don’t want it to become a lost ark. The Forest Hills Jewish Center is searching for a new home for its monumental ark — the chamber that holds its Torah scrolls — as it prepares to move to smaller quarters. The gold leaf, bronze, and plaster ark stand 32 feet tall and 19 feet wide. “Finding a place or building with a 32-foot ceiling to accommodate the ark isn’t likely to happen,” said Deborah Gregor, the Jewish center’s executive director. The ark sits at the front of the synagogue’s sanctuary and holds the sacred scrolls behind bronze doors. Designed in 1949 by Polish-born...
QUEENS, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Long Beach Woman Found

Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
LONG BEACH, NY
New York Post

In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too

New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Nassau County Man Sues Hershey Over Harmful "Heavy Metals" Contained in Chocolate

A Nassau County man is suing Hershey Co. over allegations that their dark chocolate contains harmful levels of heavy metals. Christopher Lazazzaro filed a class action lawsuit in the federal court in Central Islip, New York last Wednesday after Consumer Reports revealed that all 28 dark chocolate bars they had scientifically tested contained varying levels of lead and cadmium.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy