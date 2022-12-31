ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Multi-cloud requires security automation and consolidation of native services, experts say

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Discussing about hybrid and multi-cloud, experts from FPT Software - Mr. Pham Tung Duong, Mr. Ly Binh Lap and Mr. Tran Trung Hieu shared unique security challenges and solutions for organizations to boost their operation efficiency, in this trendy but highly complicated environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230102005125/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

