DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
El Paso, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Paso. The Bel Air High School soccer team will have a game with Eastwood High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00. The Riverside High School soccer team will have a game with Socorro High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00.
cbs4local.com
Visitors from various states surprised with El Paso snowfall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Across El Paso, locals and out-of-towners woke up to an unusual white sight in the Borderland. Snow was recorded across the Sun City as some parts accumulated a fair amount of snow flurries. The most noticeable area with snowfall was Transmountain Road. CBS4 spoke...
North Carolina sports announcer indefinitely suspended after making remark about 'illegal aliens in El Paso' during out-of-town college football game
"Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6," Gary Hahn said before tossing the coverage to the sideline reporter.
cbs4local.com
PHOTOS: Snow in El Paso, Las Cruces on second day of 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It snowed in El Paso on Jan. 2, 2023. Snow fell in different parts of El Paso and Las Cruces, but it was seen the most in west El Paso. Below are photos and videos of snow in different areas of the Borderland. Sign...
NC State announcer suspended for controversial 'illegal aliens' reference
North Carolina State University sports announcer Gary Hahn has been indefinitely suspended following controversial comments during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game on Friday, his employer said.
WRAL
Community organizer responds to NC State radio announcer's immigrants remark
Hahn's comments come amid reports of misery in El Paso -- with undocumented immigrants sleeping in the cold and rain. They face uncertainty after the supreme court ruling allowing title 42 to stay in place.
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Airport Update
This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
zagsblog.com
And then there were 2: Only a pair of unbeatens remain in college basketball
With No. 2 UConn losing its first game of the season on Saturday, 83-73 at No. 22 Xavier, only two unbeatens remain in college basketball. No. 1 Purdue (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will host Rutgers on Monday, while No. 22 New Mexico fended off Wyoming, 76-75, on Saturday afternoon. The...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans sign up to win menudo for 2 for a year thanks to Jalisco Café
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Jalisco Cafe has designated January 1st as "World Menudo Day" and because of the celebration, they gave away menudo for a year to 5 hopeful contestants and their plus one. The Jalisco Cafe which has been in operation in El Paso for over...
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to 2023
The 9th Annual Chile Drop is Saturday night.
lascruces.com
Bike Routes: Explore New Mexico on Two Wheels
Getting around on a bicycle offers a unique way to experience your surroundings and explore places you may not otherwise go. In New Mexico, there are plenty of road bike routes to discover, offering scenic views and diverse landscapes. You can ride solo or seek out a bicycling club in your area to join up with like-minded individuals for a fun and social experience.
cbs4local.com
Southwest passengers reunite with family in El Paso after mass cancelations
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — New year same traveling woes for Southwest Airlines passengers. Several luggage's remained at the Southwest baggage services counter. Most luggage that were at the airport were from Southwest passengers that either traveled to and from El Paso during the holiday travel mess with Southwest.
El Paso News
Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023
EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso’s Jalisco Cafe to give away menudo for a year to 5 lucky people
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 60 years, the Jalisco Cafe has been a part of the El Paso community, serving authentic Mexican food for all to enjoy. Aside from popular Mexican dishes, the Jalisco Cafe is known for its world famous menudo. Jalisco Cafe says their menudo is made with the freshest ingredients and is […]
Where’s The Best Place For New Or Different Wines In El Paso?
There are a zillion places to grab a bottle of vino in El Paso, here's where you can find the largest selections and price ranges. A Wine And Chocolate Affair is next month, February 2nd at the Epic Railyard Event Center, 2201 E. Mills. It's the perfect place to take that special wine and/or chocolate lover in your life for a nice and inexpensive evening out.
Border Report’s Top 10 stories of 2022
The year 2022 ended much like it started, when the number of migrant encounters shattered records at the U.S.-Mexico border, and Texas began busing migrants to cities like New York and Chicago.
El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
cbs4local.com
CBS4's top 10 most viewed stories of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It was certainly a year in which we rebounded from the pandemic, but 2022 has finally come to a close. As we look forward to 2023, we're looking back on the Top 10 stories from 2022. These are the stories that had the most...
