ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

New Charges for Man Who Conducted Shooter Drill

(Omaha, NE) -- New charges are being filed against the man accused of conducting a frightening shooter drill in Omaha. Authorities say John Channels entered the Catholic Charities near 92nd and Bedford on May 19th and fired blanks from a handgun, causing people to panic. He was charged with making terroristic threats, but his defense attorney says the drill was planned in conjunction with Catholic Charities leaders. The Omaha World-Herald reports Douglas County prosecutors have added a child sexual assault case, with 22 more charges, against Channels. The Air Force security officer at Offutt Air Base was the underage victim's Taekwondo instructor. The 27-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in the two separate cases.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police make arrest in New Year's Day shooting

Lincoln Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on New Year's Day. Officers booked 36-year-old Frederick Gooch, of Lincoln, on multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree assault. Police say a 26-year-old man was found shot inside a home near North 30th and Vine Street around 3 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
JC Post

Suspect accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Aldrick Scott charged with murder in Cari Allen case

OMAHA — Aldrick Scott, the man charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha, has been charged with murder in connection with her slaying. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Scott, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those charges are in addition to previous ones of kidnapping and accessory to a felony, which were filed earlier this month before Allen’s body was found in a shallow grave near Topeka, Kansas.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: 13-year-old boy injured in early New Year's shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A 13-year-old boy was injured in an early morning shooting on New Year's Day, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers were called to the area of N 61st and Ogden streets around 2:00 a.m. They found the boy suffering from...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

13-year-old shot on New Year's Eve while lighting fireworks in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy. OPD said the child was shot twice in the leg Sunday morning near 61st and Ogden streets. According to police, someone pulled up in a vehicle around 2 a.m. and started shooting at the 13-year-old.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report Arrest of Montgomery County Woman

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Chloe Marguerite Coburn of Red Oak on Sunday for violating a no-contact order. According to the Police report, Coburn ran from Officers. Authorities found her hiding in an unrelated apartment next to the bed. Police took Coburn into custody, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $300.00 bond.
RED OAK, IA
1011now.com

Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy