WOWT
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is in custody for allegedly shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve. According to Omaha Police, Shotspotter detected a number of gunshots near 38th and Spaulding on Dec. 31. Officers say they found 17 shell casings on the patio and back...
iheart.com
New Charges for Man Who Conducted Shooter Drill
(Omaha, NE) -- New charges are being filed against the man accused of conducting a frightening shooter drill in Omaha. Authorities say John Channels entered the Catholic Charities near 92nd and Bedford on May 19th and fired blanks from a handgun, causing people to panic. He was charged with making terroristic threats, but his defense attorney says the drill was planned in conjunction with Catholic Charities leaders. The Omaha World-Herald reports Douglas County prosecutors have added a child sexual assault case, with 22 more charges, against Channels. The Air Force security officer at Offutt Air Base was the underage victim's Taekwondo instructor. The 27-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in the two separate cases.
OPD confirms Officer Johnny Palermo will be retiring
The Omaha Police Department has confirmed that Officer Johnny Palermo, one of the people being investigated by FBI regarding PACE, will retire.
WOWT
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman
A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas.
KETV.com
Lincoln police make arrest in New Year's Day shooting
Lincoln Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on New Year's Day. Officers booked 36-year-old Frederick Gooch, of Lincoln, on multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree assault. Police say a 26-year-old man was found shot inside a home near North 30th and Vine Street around 3 a.m....
Neb. Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found deceased in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
Suspect accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
doniphanherald.com
Aldrick Scott charged with murder in Cari Allen case
OMAHA — Aldrick Scott, the man charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha, has been charged with murder in connection with her slaying. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Scott, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those charges are in addition to previous ones of kidnapping and accessory to a felony, which were filed earlier this month before Allen’s body was found in a shallow grave near Topeka, Kansas.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: 13-year-old boy injured in early New Year's shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A 13-year-old boy was injured in an early morning shooting on New Year's Day, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers were called to the area of N 61st and Ogden streets around 2:00 a.m. They found the boy suffering from...
KETV.com
13-year-old shot on New Year's Eve while lighting fireworks in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy. OPD said the child was shot twice in the leg Sunday morning near 61st and Ogden streets. According to police, someone pulled up in a vehicle around 2 a.m. and started shooting at the 13-year-old.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens in Council Bluffs after being closed by authorities
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Authorities closed part of Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 8:04 a.m., the westbound I-80 express lanes were closed at Exit 4B, according to authorities. Council Bluffs police said a male experiencing a mental health crisis climbed up onto a sign above...
Red Oak Police Report Arrest of Montgomery County Woman
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Chloe Marguerite Coburn of Red Oak on Sunday for violating a no-contact order. According to the Police report, Coburn ran from Officers. Authorities found her hiding in an unrelated apartment next to the bed. Police took Coburn into custody, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $300.00 bond.
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser
State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud.
1011now.com
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
etxview.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
Omaha Police announce arrest in 2015 cold case homicide
Omaha Police announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Cavin Cooper has been arrested for the alleged 2015 murders of two men.
