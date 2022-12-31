STURBRIDGE, Mass. — There's the phrase 'out with the old, in with the new.' But, it wasn't the case in Sturbridge this New Year's Day. The Antiques Collectible Show took over the Sturbridge Host Hotel, with more than 11,000 square feet of authentic antiques for sale. 2023 marks the third year of the show, which featured 50 local and regional dealers of authentic antiques and collectibles. The show started with just locals, but has grown in recent years to include dealers from all over New England.

