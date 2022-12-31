ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

MassLive.com

Former Leoni Wire plant in Westover Airpark eyed by truss maker

CHICOPEE — A manufacturer of building trusses has plans to locate in the former Leoni Wire factory at 301 Griffith Road in Westover Airpark North. GFI Partners, a Boston-based real-estate company that owns warehouse and industrial properties, bought the 152,000-square-foot factory from Leoni Wire parent company Leonische of North America for $8.5 million.
CHICOPEE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson Select Board approves funding for pumper equipment

HUDSON – The Hudson Fire Department may soon get new equipment for its pumper. The Hudson Select Board unanimously voted on Dec. 19 to spend $53,448.90 to purchase the Pierce Enforcer 1500 GMP Pumper equipment. “Anything that can help firefighters perform their duties in a better fashion is nothing...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Select Board approves phase two of ARPA funding

SHREWSBURY – A second round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will soon be put to use by various Shrewsbury departments. During a Select Board meeting Dec. 20, the board unanimously approved phase two of ARPA funding. The funds will go toward several initiatives, including upgrades to sewer infrastructure and public safety initiatives.
SHREWSBURY, MA
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Notable People of Wrentham

As part of Wrentham’s 350th anniversary celebration, Local Town Pages is highlighting significant people and places in the town’s history. Following is a submission we recently received. One of the founders of the Wrentham Conservation Commission, Luke Schensnol was born in Kaunas, Lithuania in 1925. He and his...
WRENTHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Winter coat drive under way in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – A drive is underway to collect new, or gently used, winter coats. Through Jan. 16, coats for children and adults may be dropped off at The Recovery Connection, 31 Main St.; Addiction Referral Center, 33 Main St.; and the Board of Health, City Hall, 140 Main St.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: the Tax Man Cometh #mayorkoch

Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: the Tax Man Cometh. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. While many are likely still digging out from underneath the debris left behind from Christmas as well as dealing with exchanging gifts, the Koch Maladministration is in the process of piling on with its latest shakedown of local taxpayers.
QUINCY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew

WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

174 It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road in Princeton, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will be a continuation of The Mountain Barn, the establishment which her grandfather, Bill Zottoli founded in 1983. The Zottolis owned it for more than 20 years until August 2021,...
PRINCETON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms

A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NASHUA, NH
WPRI 12 News

Crews respond to house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Unit Street in Providence late Sunday night. According to the Providence Fire Department, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. It is currently unclear what caused the fire.
PROVIDENCE, RI
spectrumnews1.com

Antiques Collectibles Show offers fun finds at Sturbridge Host Hotel

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — There's the phrase 'out with the old, in with the new.' But, it wasn't the case in Sturbridge this New Year's Day. The Antiques Collectible Show took over the Sturbridge Host Hotel, with more than 11,000 square feet of authentic antiques for sale. 2023 marks the third year of the show, which featured 50 local and regional dealers of authentic antiques and collectibles. The show started with just locals, but has grown in recent years to include dealers from all over New England.
whdh.com

Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
WILMINGTON, MA

