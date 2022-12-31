Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Former Leoni Wire plant in Westover Airpark eyed by truss maker
CHICOPEE — A manufacturer of building trusses has plans to locate in the former Leoni Wire factory at 301 Griffith Road in Westover Airpark North. GFI Partners, a Boston-based real-estate company that owns warehouse and industrial properties, bought the 152,000-square-foot factory from Leoni Wire parent company Leonische of North America for $8.5 million.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board approves funding for pumper equipment
HUDSON – The Hudson Fire Department may soon get new equipment for its pumper. The Hudson Select Board unanimously voted on Dec. 19 to spend $53,448.90 to purchase the Pierce Enforcer 1500 GMP Pumper equipment. “Anything that can help firefighters perform their duties in a better fashion is nothing...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Select Board approves phase two of ARPA funding
SHREWSBURY – A second round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will soon be put to use by various Shrewsbury departments. During a Select Board meeting Dec. 20, the board unanimously approved phase two of ARPA funding. The funds will go toward several initiatives, including upgrades to sewer infrastructure and public safety initiatives.
Then & Now: Charles Chevrolet, 255 Park Ave., Worcester
For some direction givers, the Parkview Office Tower is best referenced by a simple label: the tall building on Park Avenue. Since its opening in late 1985, the 11-story...
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
norfolkwrenthamnews.com
Notable People of Wrentham
As part of Wrentham’s 350th anniversary celebration, Local Town Pages is highlighting significant people and places in the town’s history. Following is a submission we recently received. One of the founders of the Wrentham Conservation Commission, Luke Schensnol was born in Kaunas, Lithuania in 1925. He and his...
communityadvocate.com
Winter coat drive under way in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – A drive is underway to collect new, or gently used, winter coats. Through Jan. 16, coats for children and adults may be dropped off at The Recovery Connection, 31 Main St.; Addiction Referral Center, 33 Main St.; and the Board of Health, City Hall, 140 Main St.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 165 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,202-square-foot home on Aldrich Avenue in Millbury that sold for $362,000.
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: the Tax Man Cometh #mayorkoch
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: the Tax Man Cometh. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. While many are likely still digging out from underneath the debris left behind from Christmas as well as dealing with exchanging gifts, the Koch Maladministration is in the process of piling on with its latest shakedown of local taxpayers.
communityadvocate.com
Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew
WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
174 It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road in Princeton, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will be a continuation of The Mountain Barn, the establishment which her grandfather, Bill Zottoli founded in 1983. The Zottolis owned it for more than 20 years until August 2021,...
New year to welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
fallriverreporter.com
Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms
A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
Crews respond to house fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Unit Street in Providence late Sunday night. According to the Providence Fire Department, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. It is currently unclear what caused the fire.
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
spectrumnews1.com
Antiques Collectibles Show offers fun finds at Sturbridge Host Hotel
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — There's the phrase 'out with the old, in with the new.' But, it wasn't the case in Sturbridge this New Year's Day. The Antiques Collectible Show took over the Sturbridge Host Hotel, with more than 11,000 square feet of authentic antiques for sale. 2023 marks the third year of the show, which featured 50 local and regional dealers of authentic antiques and collectibles. The show started with just locals, but has grown in recent years to include dealers from all over New England.
whdh.com
Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
Worcester Fire Dept. graduates 27 recruits; roster now 411 firefighters
The Worcester Fire Department swore in 27 new firefighters to the department Friday afternoon, bringing the department to its highest number of firefighters since 2005. The 27 firefighters sworn in Friday at Worcester Technical High School bring the department to 411 firefighters. A recruit class of 31 was sworn into the department in June.
Comments / 0