The Seattle Kraken are still in the infancy stage of their existence in the NHL. The Vegas Golden Knights are also a relatively young franchise in the premier hockey league in the world. However, those are not going to stop the NHL from setting up an NHL Winter Classicshowdown in 2024 between the Kraken and the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park — the current home of Major League Baseball team, Seattle Mariners (via Ryan S. Clark of ESPN).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO