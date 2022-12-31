Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
COLORADO AVALANCHE MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NATHAN MACKINNON
The Colorado Avalanche announced on Saturday that star center Nathan MacKinnon has been activated off of injured reserve after spending nearly a month on the sidelines. MacKinnon was injured in a game versus the Philadelphia Flyers on December 5th and was initially supposed to miss 'some time.'. With 34 points...
The heartbreaking reason Penguins’ Kris Letang missed the 2023 NHL Winter Classic
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost to the red-hot Boston Bruins during the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. They were without star defenseman Kris Letang, who’s gone through a lot this season. However, there was another, more heartbreaking reason the Penguins defenseman missed the game. Letang missed the game because of the...
Connor Bedard hypes up NHL fans with insane OT winner in World Juniors
Connor Bedard is the best NHL Draft prospect at the 2023 IIHF World Juniors. He’s outplayed some of the best NHL prospects at the tournament this year. On Monday, he proved why and likely cemented himself as the #1 overall pick in June’s draft. The 17-year-old Bedard broke three longstanding Canadian records against Slovakia in […] The post Connor Bedard hypes up NHL fans with insane OT winner in World Juniors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kraken news: Seattle will make franchise history with 2024 Winter Classic matchup vs. Golden Knights
The Seattle Kraken are still in the infancy stage of their existence in the NHL. The Vegas Golden Knights are also a relatively young franchise in the premier hockey league in the world. However, those are not going to stop the NHL from setting up an NHL Winter Classicshowdown in 2024 between the Kraken and the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park — the current home of Major League Baseball team, Seattle Mariners (via Ryan S. Clark of ESPN).
thecomeback.com
Broncos players angry with coach’s controversial move
The Denver Broncos have very little remaining to play for this season after the team was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But even despite that, Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg made the decision to have a full-contact, padded practice this week. And that move has turned out to be quite controversial with the players.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency
Even Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is confused that Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned and a free agent nearly halfway through the 2022-23 season. Anthony hasn’t been signed ever since finishing his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, a situation that Paul finds shocking considering what his old buddy has done in his career. “Somebody […] The post Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell Shares First Reaction To 71-Point Game
Donovan Mitchell was hyped after his 71-point game.
3 Warriors reactions to epic double overtime win over Hawks
The Golden State Warriors continued their winning ways in epic fashion on Monday night, beating the Atlanta Hawks 143-141 in double overtime behind Klay Thompson’s throwback 54-point outburst. Here are three key reactions to one of the wildest wins in franchise history. Vintage Klay Thompson explodes for 54 points Missing an MVP candidate and arguably […] The post 3 Warriors reactions to epic double overtime win over Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Jimmy Butler’s concerning admission on knee injury
To say that Jimmy Butler’s right knee has been problematic this season would be an understatement at this point. The Miami Heat talisman missed seven straight games with soreness on this same knee and he has been forced to sit out three more games since as the team manages the knee injury.
Kevin Durant, Nets get special visit from Kylian Mbappe on Monday vs. Spurs
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were looking to make it 12 straight wins on Monday as they hosted the San Antonio Spurs in the Barclays Center. The occasion was graced by football superstar Kylian Mbappe following France’s second-place finish in the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Kyrie Irving, Nets extend win streak to 12 with blowout of Spurs before sellout crowd
The Brooklyn Nets’ Monday night matchup with the tanking San Antonio Spurs was not at the top of the list of games to watch this season. Despite this, there was a noticeable buzz at Barclays Center as the Nets claimed their 12th straight win, a 139-103 blowout of San Antonio.
Kawhi Leonard gets troubling injury report update for Clippers vs. Heat
The Los Angeles Clippers will be looking to end a two-game losing skid on Monday at home against the Miami Heat, but they could be without a key figure. Kawhi Leonard, who appears to be finally injury-free, is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is listed as questionable here, as reported by Tomer Azarly. Leonard […] The post Kawhi Leonard gets troubling injury report update for Clippers vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic Wildly Says He Doesn't Want To Win MVP Again: "I Can't Anymore"
Nikola Jokic said he's done with all the conversation about winning MVP in an interview.
Chiefs benefit from bad offensive PI call in win over Broncos
The Denver Broncos gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle on Sunday, and they would have had a better chance of pulling off a major upset if not for an unwarranted penalty. The Broncos were leading 17-13 late in the third quarter when Russell Wilson completed a 44-yard pass to Courtland Sutton. Denver... The post Chiefs benefit from bad offensive PI call in win over Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS PROSPECT JARED DAVIDSON ONE-PUNCHES HIS OPPONENT DURING FIGHT IN THE WHL (VIDEO)
During Friday's game between the Kelowna Rockets and Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League, Montreal Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson one-punched his opponent in a fight. Davidson, a fifth round pick of the Canadiens in July's draft, dropped the mitts with Rockets defenceman John Babcock. Davidson grabs Babcock's jersey, while...
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac on verge of first game action since bubble
Jonathan Isaac hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since 2020. But that could change soon, as head coach Jamahl Mosley said Isaac was a “full go” at the Orlando Magic’s Monday practice, per Khobi Price. Price added that there is no timetable for Isaac’s return. Nevertheless, this news is a critical update for the Magic’s big man.
Jaylen Brown’s stern warning for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets despite Celtics’ 123-111 loss on New Year’s day
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics failed to start the New Year right after they lost to the Denver Nuggets, 123-111, despite the absence of Jamal Murray. The return of Robert Williams III from an offseason injury was supposed to beef up the Celtics’ interior defense. However, Nikola Jokic still had his way with them […] The post Jaylen Brown’s stern warning for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets despite Celtics’ 123-111 loss on New Year’s day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls HC Billy Donovan calls out officials following blown Donovan Mitchell call amid 71-point night
Despite Donovan Mitchell’s scoring outburst on Monday night, the Chicago Bulls were still on track to claim a much-needed victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. After battling inconsistencies for much of the season, this would’ve been a huge victory for Billy Donovan’s Bulls, especially after Spida scored 55 points with the Bulls still leading, 130-127, with […] The post Bulls HC Billy Donovan calls out officials following blown Donovan Mitchell call amid 71-point night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey vocal on major next step to take after return from injury
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are welcoming Tyrese Maxey back into the lineup after he missed a month with a foot bone injury. Although the results haven’t been the best for the young guard, he was able to play a key role in a Sixers win in his first home game since the Nov. 18 injury.
