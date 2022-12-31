ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
RUMOR: Trevor Bauer’s surprising effect on Dodgers’ Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor will likely spend the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Dodgers’ fans and media personalities have recently brought up Trevor Bauer’s potential effect on Taylor. Rumors are currently swirling about a possible Taylor trade since LA will need to pay Bauer an eye-opening amount of money whether they release him or […] The post RUMOR: Trevor Bauer’s surprising effect on Dodgers’ Chris Taylor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors

Klay Thompson certainly made LeBron James’ day even better. That much is clear after the Los Angeles Lakers forward saw the Golden State Warriors star drop a 50-piece on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. With the Warriors still missing Stephen Curry, Thompson had to carry a lot more scoring load alongside Jordan Poole. And he […] The post LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline

Denver Nuggets fans are ecstatic right now, as their squad has not only welcomed back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at 100% for the first time in two years, and it currently owns the best record in the West at 23-12. Murray and Porter Jr. are still finding their groove, and the hope […] The post 3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
