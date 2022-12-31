ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, ME

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Police Fatally Shoot Person with Knife Inside Gilford, NH Home

A police shooting of a person with a knife in Gilford left one dead Sunday night. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said two Gilford police responded to a 911 call from a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. During what Formella called an "encounter" one of the officers fired an electro-shock device at the armed resident while the other fired his weapon. The individual subsequently died.
GILFORD, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Wells, Maine Man Charged in Machete Attack on NYPD Officers

A 19-year-old from Wells has been charged in an attack with a machete on two NYPD offices New Year's Eve near Times Square with a machete. The NYPD Monday charged Trevor Bickford with two counts each of attempted murder on a police officer and attempted assault in the attack on a rookie officer and 8-year veteran at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue outside a security screening zone around 10:10 p.m.
WELLS, ME
wabi.tv

Suspect found dead after York standoff, domestic disturbance

YORK, Maine (WABI) - A person was found dead by York Police Friday when they attempted to arrest them after a domestic disturbance. York Police say they first responded to a residence on Sewall’s Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance just before 9:30 Thursday night. They say the suspect...
YORK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
YORK, ME
newportdispatch.com

Deerfield residents arrested for trafficking drugs in Maine

DEERFIELD — Two people from Deerfield, New Hampshire were arrested in Maine last week. Police say they initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation on December 28. As the vehicle was pulling over, police say they observed a passenger making a furtive movement inside the vehicle. The...
DEERFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

At least one person injured in officer-involved shooting in Gilford

GILFORD — At least one person is injured following an officer-involved shooting Sunday night. At approximately 10 p.m., officers were called to Varney Point Road for a welfare check, as heard over the police scanner. A radio call for shots were fired and CPR in progress was heard, according to reports from the scene.
GILFORD, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Chestnut Street Bridge in Dover, NH to Close Tuesday for Rehab

The five month closure of the Chestnut Street Bridge in Dover for a rehabilitation project begins Tuesday. All motor traffic will be detoured from the 47-year-old bridge over the Cochco River as a $2.1 million project scheduled to last until Friday, May 19 gets underway. Alternatives for traffic are Washington Street, Third and Fourth streets, Central Avenue and Main Street.
DOVER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Nashua after pulling knife during altercation

NASHUA — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Nashua earlier this month. Police say they arrested Ryan Bodeker, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for domestic violence and criminal threatening. On December 16, police responded to a reported dispute at a home involving Bodeker and an adult man known to him...
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
RICHMOND, RI
CBS Boston

Woman on mobility scooter struck, killed by car on NH road

ROCHESTER, N.H. - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman on a mobility scooter was struck and killed by a car on a New Hampshire road.First responders found the victim unconscious and not breathing at about 2 p.m. Friday near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Columbus Avenue in Rochester, New Hampshire. The road was closed for about three hours to investigate the incident.Rochester police said they are not releasing the names of those involved at this time. The crash is under investigation, and any witnesses are asked to contact police at 603-330-7128.
ROCHESTER, NH
Outsider.com

Climber Rescued by Onlookers After Falling Ice Slammed Into His Head

New Hampshire officials announced that a climber had to be rescued after an enormous chunk of ice broke off and crashed into him. On December 30th, James Lawrence – a 37-year-old Dover native and experienced ice climber – was tackling an ambitious climbing route in Hart’s Location known as Willey’s Slide. The name of the climb is derived from an avalanche that took place back in 1826. It claimed the lives of Colonel Samuel Willey and his family who were located at Hart’s Location, the Union Leader reports.
DOVER, NH
Q106.5

2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WALDOBORO, ME
nbcboston.com

Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in NH and Maine

At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH Ice Climber Struck by Ice in White Mountains

An ice climber from Dover was injured and was helped by other climbers when a piece of falling ice hit his helmet Friday afternoon in the White Mountains. NH Fish and Game was called around 3:25 p.m. after James Lawrence, 37, needed assistance from people in his group and others to be lowered to the base of Willey's Slide in Hart's Location and then down the trail to the road.
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

