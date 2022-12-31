Read full article on original website
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
AG: Knife-wielding person dies after being shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD, N.H. — A knife-wielding person died after they were shot by police inside a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
AG: Investigation underway after knife-wielding NH resident killed in officer-involved shooting
GILFORD, New Hampshire — An investigation is underway after a knife-wielding person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m....
Police Fatally Shoot Person with Knife Inside Gilford, NH Home
A police shooting of a person with a knife in Gilford left one dead Sunday night. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said two Gilford police responded to a 911 call from a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. During what Formella called an "encounter" one of the officers fired an electro-shock device at the armed resident while the other fired his weapon. The individual subsequently died.
Wells, Maine Man Charged in Machete Attack on NYPD Officers
A 19-year-old from Wells has been charged in an attack with a machete on two NYPD offices New Year's Eve near Times Square with a machete. The NYPD Monday charged Trevor Bickford with two counts each of attempted murder on a police officer and attempted assault in the attack on a rookie officer and 8-year veteran at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue outside a security screening zone around 10:10 p.m.
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A person was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. According to Chelsea Police, the incident stemmed from what they said was a road rage incident over a parking spot. The incident happened around 4 p.m....
wabi.tv
Suspect found dead after York standoff, domestic disturbance
YORK, Maine (WABI) - A person was found dead by York Police Friday when they attempted to arrest them after a domestic disturbance. York Police say they first responded to a residence on Sewall’s Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance just before 9:30 Thursday night. They say the suspect...
York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead
YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
newportdispatch.com
Deerfield residents arrested for trafficking drugs in Maine
DEERFIELD — Two people from Deerfield, New Hampshire were arrested in Maine last week. Police say they initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation on December 28. As the vehicle was pulling over, police say they observed a passenger making a furtive movement inside the vehicle. The...
laconiadailysun.com
At least one person injured in officer-involved shooting in Gilford
GILFORD — At least one person is injured following an officer-involved shooting Sunday night. At approximately 10 p.m., officers were called to Varney Point Road for a welfare check, as heard over the police scanner. A radio call for shots were fired and CPR in progress was heard, according to reports from the scene.
Chestnut Street Bridge in Dover, NH to Close Tuesday for Rehab
The five month closure of the Chestnut Street Bridge in Dover for a rehabilitation project begins Tuesday. All motor traffic will be detoured from the 47-year-old bridge over the Cochco River as a $2.1 million project scheduled to last until Friday, May 19 gets underway. Alternatives for traffic are Washington Street, Third and Fourth streets, Central Avenue and Main Street.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Nashua after pulling knife during altercation
NASHUA — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Nashua earlier this month. Police say they arrested Ryan Bodeker, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for domestic violence and criminal threatening. On December 16, police responded to a reported dispute at a home involving Bodeker and an adult man known to him...
WCVB
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island
RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
Multiple injured in fight that results in stabbing in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are investigating a fight that broke out on Saturday. According to police the fight broke out in front of the old police station at 351 Chestnut Street. The fight which involved multiple individuals resulted in a stabbing and other injuries, which sent people to...
Woman on mobility scooter struck, killed by car on NH road
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman on a mobility scooter was struck and killed by a car on a New Hampshire road.First responders found the victim unconscious and not breathing at about 2 p.m. Friday near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Columbus Avenue in Rochester, New Hampshire. The road was closed for about three hours to investigate the incident.Rochester police said they are not releasing the names of those involved at this time. The crash is under investigation, and any witnesses are asked to contact police at 603-330-7128.
NECN
Woman, 23, Killed in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford; 2 Others Injured
A man lost control of his pickup truck while driving on Interstate 495 on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, striking the guardrail, going airborne and then hitting another car head-on on the opposite side of the highway, killing that driver and seriously injuring its passenger, authorities said. The 29-year-old,...
Climber Rescued by Onlookers After Falling Ice Slammed Into His Head
New Hampshire officials announced that a climber had to be rescued after an enormous chunk of ice broke off and crashed into him. On December 30th, James Lawrence – a 37-year-old Dover native and experienced ice climber – was tackling an ambitious climbing route in Hart’s Location known as Willey’s Slide. The name of the climb is derived from an avalanche that took place back in 1826. It claimed the lives of Colonel Samuel Willey and his family who were located at Hart’s Location, the Union Leader reports.
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
nbcboston.com
Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in NH and Maine
At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
Dover, NH Ice Climber Struck by Ice in White Mountains
An ice climber from Dover was injured and was helped by other climbers when a piece of falling ice hit his helmet Friday afternoon in the White Mountains. NH Fish and Game was called around 3:25 p.m. after James Lawrence, 37, needed assistance from people in his group and others to be lowered to the base of Willey's Slide in Hart's Location and then down the trail to the road.
