Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
In address, Hochul lists affordability, gun crime, tackling outmigration as priorities
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) kicked off the new year with an historic inauguration. Dressed all in white, Hochul was welcomed by applause in Albany as the state's first-elected woman Governor. The ceremony happened in a packed room at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. A slew of Democrats took the oath of office ahead of Hochul in a New Year's Day mega-ceremony.
WRGB
Governor signs pay raise for state lawmakers
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The governor did get one matter off her plate, just in time for 2023. At 11:15 on Saturday night, New Year's Eve, Gov. Hochul signed the bill to raise New York state legislators’ pay by $32,000. New York state legislators will now make $142,000...
WRGB
Legislative session begins Wednesday: bail reform and public safety to be key issues
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Just as it was in the November election, bail reform is expected to be a key topic of debate on the legislative floor in the upcoming session. "Clearly, we need to change the trajectory the state is on. We have high crime, violent crime throughout the state,” Assembly Minority Speaker William Barclay (R) said.
WRGB
New York joins other 5 other states, allowing human composting
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — In an effort to minimize carbon dioxide emissions into the air, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize human composting after death. This process, also known as natural organic reduction, allows a human body to be put into a reusable vessel with biodegradable...
WRGB
Lawmakers differ on how to keep state budget steady in future years
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A historic day as Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn into office; her first real challenge of 2023 is the budget. Despite bleak economic forecasts, the governor wants the budget to remain steady. Governor Hochul vowed to work towards improving New Yorkers' quality of life during...
WRGB
Governor signs bill to restore comptroller's oversight powers for state contracts
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The bill to restore the oversight powers of state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has been signed by the governor, with a couple of changes. This piece of legislation allows the comptroller's office to review state contracts before they're signed. These powers were taken away in...
WRGB
Kathy Hochul to be sworn in for first full term as New York governor
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — When Kathy Hochul takes her oath Sunday afternoon, she will be the first woman directly elected to a full term as governor of New York. Hochul assumed her role as governor back on August 24th, 2021 in front of family, state leadership and media from around the world.
Comments / 0