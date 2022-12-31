Read full article on original website
Midland teenager dies in pedestrian accident on Jan. 1
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly accident from Jan. 1 that involved a pedestrian. MPD responded to the incident in the 5500 block of Magellan St at 6:29 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that the minor was riding an electric skateboard in the area...
cbs7.com
14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to the City of Midland, a 14-year-old Midland girl involved in a pedestrian accident on Jan. 1, 2023, has died. Following the accident, the victim was taken to Lubbock, where she died. Following an investigation by the Midland Police Department, it was determined no...
One killed, Lamesa man injured after crash in Martin Co., DPS said
One person was killed, and another was injured after a crash in Martin County Thursday just after 11:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KCBD
Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead on Thursday evening. Emergency crews in Martin County responded to a crash north of Midland on State Highway 349 at 11:14 p.m., according to a report. Police stated 46-year-old Robin Nelson of...
1 killed in 2-vehicle Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified one person killed in a Martin County crash on Thursday. According to DPS, around 11:14 p.m., Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis Texas, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer south on State Highway 349, near mile marker 306.
cbs7.com
Crash north of Midland leaves one dead
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
cbs7.com
Midland County teen hopes future is in the bags
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ayden Sorley plies his craft in a shop behind his family’s house. “This is where I make my boards,” he said, showing a corner of the shop with a table saw, sander, and wood. “This all started because I didn’t want to do art.”
MPD investigating would-be theft suspects accused of threatening store employees
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on November 30, the two women pictured below entered HEB on Andrews Highway and filled mobile carts with about $524 worth of meat and cosmetics. The pair then allegedly […]
Meet the first babies of 2023 in Midland-Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital have welcomed their first babies of 2023. In Midland, Matias Hernandez was born at 12:12 a.m. to parents Erika Flores Fuentes and Juan Hernandez. He weighed seven pounds one ounce. In Odessa, David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at...
Aunt speaks out about 14-year-old niece who was hit by a car on her skateboard
MIDLAND, Texas — The aunt of a 14-year-old Midland girl spoke to NewsWest 9 about the tragic vehicle-pedestrian accident that took her niece's life over the weekend. "It’s really unbelievable. I mean I'm still in shock that we’re experiencing this," said Consuelo Duff. "Especially starting off the New Year getting this information. New Year is supposed to be fresh, bright and joy. And this is really devastating for us."
Sewer line replacement project in Odessa to begin on January 3
ODESSA, Texas — A sewer line replacement project in the 2100 block of North Dixie Boulevard will begin on January 3. The project is expected to take about two months to complete. Edgardo Madrid and Associates is the contractor for this project. People can visit the City of Odessa...
Odessa man accused of attacking son-in-law with pipe
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on December 21 after investigators said he attacked another man. 67-year-old Rosalio Tavares Flores has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. When questioned, investigators said Flores told them he attacked his son-in-law because he was not welcome in the house and had been warned […]
UPDATE: Two more arrests made in murder of ‘Mo’ Rogers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department announced this evening that two more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Maurice Rogers. 18-year-old Asthon Munoz and a 16-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, were taken into custody in El Paso with the help of Texas Department of Public Safety officials […]
Odessa woman killed in wrong-way collision on Loop 338
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman is dead following a crash on Christmas Day. According to DPS, Alondra Perez, 26, of Crane was traveling northbound on State Loop 338 around 7 p.m. in Ector County. DPS reports for unknown reasons she veered into the southbound lanes and began traveling...
cbs7.com
Big Spring man dies in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man has died after a 4-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to DPS, A semi-truck was southbound on SH 349 and was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left onto a private road. A truck was also southbound on SH 349 when the driver, Joshua McCracken, failed to control speed and struck the trailer of the semi from behind.
OPD searching for second murder suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is now searching for a second murder suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of Maurice “Mo” Rogers. 18-year-old Ashton Isaiah Munoz is wanted on a warrant and is considered armed and dangerous. Munoz is approximately 5’7″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has tattoos on […]
Man accused of damaging in-laws’ home while searching for estranged wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on Christmas Day after he allegedly damaged a home while searching for his estranged wife. Arturo Vizcaino, 27, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and Driving While Intoxicated. According to an affidavit on December 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department said they saw a truck pulling […]
OPD investigating deadly shooting on E 36th
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. According to an OPD spokesperson, at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 1000 block of E 36th. When they got to the scene, they...
KLTV
All three suspects arrested in connection to Odessa murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: With the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the United States Marshals, the Odessa Police Department says that all three suspects who were wanted for the murder of Maurice Rogers have been arrested. Ashton Munoz (18) and an unnamed 16-year-old were arrested...
OPD makes arrest in murder of Odessa man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has secured arrest warrants for three people related to the shooting death of Maurice “Mo” Rogers. Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and has been charged with Murder. His bond has been set at $100,000. Around 10:45 a.m. on December 28, investigators found Rogers […]
