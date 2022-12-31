Read full article on original website
Related
Pusha T & DJ Drama Confirm Their New 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape Is On The Way
Push and Drama have big plans for 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
TDE Drops Music Video Teaser For SZA’s “Kill Bill”
“Kill Bill” quickly became a standout on the SZA’s second studio album. Following the long-awaited release of SZA’s second studio album S.O.S. earlier this month, her label is now teasing a music video for one of her hottest new songs. Sharing visuals for “Kill Bill,” Top Dawg...
hotnewhiphop.com
TDE’s Punch Shouts Out Doubters & SZA Fans Who “Stayed Patient” For “S.O.S.” Album
SZA’s “S.O.S.” album has received viral success since its release in early December. SZA dropped her second studio album S.O.S. earlier this month and is already enjoying the success of the highly-anticipated project. In addition to songs like “Kill Bill” and “Blind” going viral on social media, the album has also quickly climbed the charts, solidifying it as a solid follow-up to her Grammy-nominated 2017 album Ctrl.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kid Ink Drops New Single, “Mykonos Flow”
2014 was undoubtedly the biggest year of Kid Ink’s career. Eight years ago, he was riding the success of two of his biggest singles, “Show Me” and “Main Chick.” Both of which are collaborations with Chris Brown and show the now 36-year-old’s effortless ability to make fun, party-inspired tracks.
Hip-Hop Wired Presents: The Best Hip-Hop LPs Of 2022
Hip-Hop Wired has complied 40 of the best Hip-Hop albums of the year. We didn't include project with less than 10 songs. The post Hip-Hop Wired Presents: The Best Hip-Hop LPs Of 2022 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Gangsta Boo, Memphis Rap Legend, Dead At 43
It's unclear the cause of death for the rapper, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell.
Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member Of Three 6 Mafia, Dead At 43
Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo, recorded her first song with the group when she was just 14.
Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Breaks Ceiling With 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Drake and 21 Savage have reached new heights, as their collaborative LP, Her Loss, has just surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, ChartData reports. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the music data platform tweeted out the news following the project’s success after being released under two months ago on Nov. 4th. Reportedly, Her Loss has become the “A Lot” rapper’s first LP to meet such a feat, as this is the twelfth for Drake. More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage's ‘Her Loss’ Debuts At #1Drake's Producer Noah '40' Shebib Shows Love To Megan Thee StallionDrake Lyrics From His 'Degrassi' Years Resurface In...
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMeek Mill Posted Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Spend the Holidays With Family “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into each other’s...
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To Takeoff In “Rocket Man” Music Video
Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff. Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.” More from VIBE.comOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To FindBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish Boosie’s opening verse finds him...
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes Gives Coi Leray Her Flowers: ‘Super Proud Of You’
Busta Rhymes had nothing but good things to say about Coi Leray after the pair ran into each other earlier this week, and the feeling is more than mutual. The “Big Purr” rapper ran into Busta at a club appearance, and shared a video partying with him on her Instagram on Tuesday (December 27). Though they haven’t collaborated, a now-viral TikTok mashup by NYC producer DJ Saige features Coi’s new single “Players” over Busta’s classic 1997 hit “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” and it played as the pair danced.
suggest.com
DaBaby vs Roddy Ricch: Who Has The Higher Net Worth In 2023?
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. In case you missed...
Complex
Summer Walker Announces She Gave Birth to Twins
Summer Walker is now a mother of three. The singer took to Instagram this weekend to announce that she recently gave birth to twins. “I’m so proud of myself,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend. “Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section.”
HipHopDX.com
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
Dolly Parton wants to ‘dig up’ secret song stashed in Dollywood time capsule: ‘It’s really good'
Dolly Parton wants to dig up the “really good” song she buried beneath her Dollywood theme park.The country music icon, 76, confirmed she secretly recorded the track for the 2015 opening of her DreamMore resort, but that it will be unearthed in 2045 - when she is 99.“You have no idea how that has bothered me,” Parton told The Kelly Clarkson Show last month.“I wanna go dig that up so bad. It’s a really good song!”The song is buried in a chestnut box in various formats, along with cassettes and CD players.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Everything coming-to and leaving Netflix in January 2023Dolly Parton reveals just how early she starts celebrating Christmas2 Chainz reacts to Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo's death
Complex
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge
Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
