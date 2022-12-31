Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Related
WYTV.com
Celebrating 100 years of the historic Robins Theatre
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big birthday will be celebrated this weekend in Warren as the Robins Theatre turns 100. For 45 of those years, the Robins was vacant, until three years ago when it was put back into use after a total renovation. Today, it brings people into downtown Warren on a regular basis.
WYTV.com
First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
WYTV.com
Local family brings in new year with new addition
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
WTRF
Ohio Valley’s version of the polar plunge takes place as usual, with divers enjoying the tradition
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio Valley tradition went forward Sunday. It’s not one that most people would embrace. But a group of divers take the polar plunge every New Year’s Day at Friendship Park Lake, and they think it’s invigorating. Some are recreational divers, others are...
WYTV.com
Overjoyed couple welcomes Mahoning Valley’s 1st baby in 2023
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little more than two hours after the ball dropped, a Cortland couple welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family. Making her grand debut at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, Persephone Monroe Esmond was the first baby born in the Mahoning Valley in the new year.
WYTV.com
Reservations open for Mill Creek MetroParks’ boat rack rentals
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boat rack reservations for kayaks and canoes are now available at Mill Creek Park. Boaters can now apply for applications to store boats at Lake Newport and Lake Glacier. Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis. Each rack costs $25 for Mahoning County residents and...
WYTV.com
Group organizes petition drive for removal of Austintown trustee
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group organized a petition drive to remove an Austintown trustee from office. Steve Kent, who also used to work as a Poland school resource officer, is charged with sex assault against a student. Kent has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His...
Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 1st
Vindicator file photo / January 1, 1984 | About 50 area residents attended a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Youngstown to ring in 1984. From left, Cathy Demler, Mimi O’Neal, Jennie Hughes, Federal Plaza director Sadie Hoagland, Ella Hoagland, Mary Lou and Mindy Johnson, Dru Hanni, Karen Wade, Douglas Wade, and Karen Johnson.
Historians and neighbors grieve loss of Niles landmark home
What was once a historic house formally owned by the "Hot Dog King" Harry Stevens is now rubble after a Thursday afternoon fire burned it to the ground.
Lawrence County family escapes fire on New Year’s Eve
A family of five escaped a Lawrence County house fire on New Year’s Eve. Three adults and two children were able to get out of the home at 311 E. Wallace Ave., in New Castle when flames broke out around 7:15 p.m. New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said...
WFMJ.com
Hermitage Italian restaurant closing, new business announced for property
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage has announced on Thursday that it will be closing its doors after eight years of operation. Toss'd Italian Bar & Grille announced the closure via Facebook stating that the closure was a "life decision." "With COVID and Jeff's illness, life has changed us. Our priorities...
27 First News
The coldest time of the year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
WYTV.com
Runners lace up for Resolution Run in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Runners strapped up their shoelaces for Second Sole Racing’s New Year’s Resolution Run. Formerly known as the Jingle Bell Run, the race happened Saturday at the Canfield Fairgrounds. About 200 runners participated. The proceeds fo to the Canfield Fair and Youngstown Runners Club.
Will mail be delivered the day after New Year’s Day?
Americans will not see their mail delivered until the third day of the New Year.
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
Local church marks Pope Benedict’s passing with black bunting
The Diocese of Youngstown is among many communities around the world honoring the life of Pope Benedict.
WYTV.com
3 receive sentence for theft of lamb from church nativity
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Three suspects accused of taking a lamb from a church nativity scene and a spotlight from another property have been sentenced. Tanner Caldwell, 21; Nathan Crouse, 20; and Madeline Dillon, 21; were all found guilty of reduced charges Friday. They were given a suspended jail...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
Comments / 0