ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Celebrating 100 years of the historic Robins Theatre

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big birthday will be celebrated this weekend in Warren as the Robins Theatre turns 100. For 45 of those years, the Robins was vacant, until three years ago when it was put back into use after a total renovation. Today, it brings people into downtown Warren on a regular basis.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local family brings in new year with new addition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Overjoyed couple welcomes Mahoning Valley’s 1st baby in 2023

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little more than two hours after the ball dropped, a Cortland couple welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family. Making her grand debut at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, Persephone Monroe Esmond was the first baby born in the Mahoning Valley in the new year.
CORTLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Reservations open for Mill Creek MetroParks’ boat rack rentals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boat rack reservations for kayaks and canoes are now available at Mill Creek Park. Boaters can now apply for applications to store boats at Lake Newport and Lake Glacier. Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis. Each rack costs $25 for Mahoning County residents and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Group organizes petition drive for removal of Austintown trustee

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group organized a petition drive to remove an Austintown trustee from office. Steve Kent, who also used to work as a Poland school resource officer, is charged with sex assault against a student. Kent has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 1st

Vindicator file photo / January 1, 1984 | About 50 area residents attended a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Youngstown to ring in 1984. From left, Cathy Demler, Mimi O’Neal, Jennie Hughes, Federal Plaza director Sadie Hoagland, Ella Hoagland, Mary Lou and Mindy Johnson, Dru Hanni, Karen Wade, Douglas Wade, and Karen Johnson.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

The coldest time of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Runners lace up for Resolution Run in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Runners strapped up their shoelaces for Second Sole Racing’s New Year’s Resolution Run. Formerly known as the Jingle Bell Run, the race happened Saturday at the Canfield Fairgrounds. About 200 runners participated. The proceeds fo to the Canfield Fair and Youngstown Runners Club.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

3 receive sentence for theft of lamb from church nativity

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Three suspects accused of taking a lamb from a church nativity scene and a spotlight from another property have been sentenced. Tanner Caldwell, 21; Nathan Crouse, 20; and Madeline Dillon, 21; were all found guilty of reduced charges Friday. They were given a suspended jail...
NILES, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy