UPDATE: Sparta residents lose power after driver crashes vehicle into power pole

11:20 P.M. UPDATE: Sparta residents lost power after a vehicle hit a pole.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold of Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District says emergency crews were called to a crash at the corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Street just after 7 p.m.

A vehicle going eastbound went off the road and hit a power pole. The pole broke off at ground level.

Residents lost power.

Arnold says there are no injuries to the driver, and Xcel Energy was on the scene to restore power.

—–

10:56 P.M. UPDATE: According to the Sparta Police Department’s Facebook Page, power is restored.

—–

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – A large number of Sparta residents are experiencing power outages.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, there were nearly 1,000 people without power at one time.

News 8 Now tried contacting the Sparta Police Department to get details about what happened, but we were told they had nothing to share.

But according to the department’s Facebook page, the outages may continue until at least after 10 p.m.

The department’s post says they expect the power to be restored within a few hours.

For those who need to keep warm, The Barney Center at 1000 East Montgomery Street is open as a warming center.

News 8 Now reached out to Xcel Energy for details but has not heard back.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.