ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

UPDATE: Sparta residents lose power after driver crashes vehicle into power pole

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFTAe_0jzFb9FB00

11:20 P.M. UPDATE: Sparta residents lost power after a vehicle hit a pole.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold of Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District says emergency crews were called to a crash at the corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Street just after 7 p.m.

A vehicle going eastbound went off the road and hit a power pole. The pole broke off at ground level.

Residents lost power.

Arnold says there are no injuries to the driver, and Xcel Energy was on the scene to restore power.

—–

10:56 P.M. UPDATE: According to the Sparta Police Department’s Facebook Page, power is restored.

—–

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – A large number of Sparta residents are experiencing power outages.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, there were nearly 1,000 people without power at one time.

News 8 Now tried contacting the Sparta Police Department to get details about what happened, but we were told they had nothing to share.

But according to the department’s Facebook page, the outages may continue until at least after 10 p.m.

The department’s post says they expect the power to be restored within a few hours.

For those who need to keep warm, The Barney Center at 1000 East Montgomery Street is open as a warming center.

News 8 Now reached out to Xcel Energy for details but has not heard back.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onfocus.news

Marshfield Fire & Rescue Responds to Gas Leak Outside of Festival Foods

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On the morning of January 2, Marshfield Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the rear parking lot of Festival Foods for a possible natural gas leak. Upon arrival, responders met with the store director who stated there was a smell of natural gas near the loading docks, which is near the building’s gas meter.
MARSHFIELD, WI
seehafernews.com

Reedsburg Man Charged In Deadly Crash Near Lake Delton

An 18-year-old from Reedsburg is charged in connection with a deadly crash in Sauk County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the suspect was driving the wrong way down Interstate 90 near Lake Delton Wednesday night when they hit another car head-on. One person in that car died in the crash...
REEDSBURG, WI
x1071.com

Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it. One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two individuals in the pickup truck were not injured. After investigating, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence. He was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing

GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
GENOA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vernon Co. Sheriff John Spears retires after 40 years in law enforcement

VERNON CO., (WKBT) – After 40 years in law enforcement, Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears retired on Monday. Sheriff Spears spend the last twelve years as the county’s top cop. To send him off, deputies, police officers, firefighters, and other first responders lined up outside the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. His sons, who also serve as law enforcement officers,...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
thecountyline.net

Fire destroys Irish Ridge Road business

Fire consumed an Amish furniture shop Tuesday evening on Irish Ridge Road, near Parker Road in rural Cashton, resulting in a total loss. The building belongs to Paul Schrock and his son and is located across the road from Scenic View Bulk Food Store. No one was injured. The Westby,...
CASHTON, WI
nbc15.com

9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska Firefighters called to duplex fire

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- No one was injured Wednesday night in an Onalaska duplex fire. When firefighters arrived at the duplex on East Ave North, they said they could see smoke coming from the inside of the house and found flames in the basement. The families in both units made it out safely. Assistant Fire Chief Les Norain says this fire...
ONALASKA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin

TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse homicide case still in limbo, 4 years after stabbing in taxi

Four years after a fatal stabbing in a La Crosse taxi, the homicide case still has not gone to trial. On January 2nd of 2019, 42-year-old Virgil Stewart died after being stabbed, reportedly during an argument inside a cab on 7th Street. The suspect in Stewart’s murder, Anquin St. Junious, entered a not guilty plea in March of 2019.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday & Tuesday are Alert Days. -Erik Dean

The following advisories are in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Dunn. This advisory starts Monday at 6 PM and expires Tuesday at 6 PM. WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties; Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
wwisradio.com

6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse

Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
ONALASKA, WI
WSAW

9 charged in Adams County drug investigation

DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy