Fleming Island's Matthew Newman is the Florida Times-Union's 18th Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 high school sports season, covering the week of Dec. 19-24. The junior continued his unbeaten start to the boys wrestling season, winning all three of his matches against other schools by fall in the 106-pound division to help the Golden Eagles win the team championship at the Hammer Invitational at Oakleaf. ...

FLEMING ISLAND, FL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO