'Never seen her smile like that': Wishes come true for local 8-year-old girl battling cancer

Some Valley families ring in new year with cute additions
A few local families rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy. Let's welcome these New Year cuties!
$5K reward remains for information leading to arrest in 12-year-old’s death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness is continuing to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of a 12-year-old girl. Ahmaya Alexander was fatally wounded May 21, 2021, in a shooting in central Bakersfield, police said, and the department is asking for the public’s help […]
Family identifies man who died in a crash on Coffee Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man killed on a foggy day while changing a tire in Northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 26 confirmed his identity and said they want to send his body back to Peru, where he is from. “He’s not here anymore and I just want to be with him and […]
Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
Bakersfield residents take Polar Bear Plunge at McMurtrey Aquatic Center
Some people in Bakersfield took the plunge, the Polar Bear Plunge. The task was quite simple: jump in a very cold body of water such as the ocean, a lake, or swimming pool, and then get the out.
Bakersfield Now
Loved ones of man shot on Christmas Eve said his story shouldn't end with that shooting
Family and friends are remembering one of the two men who were killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve morning. Police said Jacob Keanu Campos Malena was an ex-boyfriend of the woman in the house and forced his way inside, while Tanner William Marlow was inside with the woman. Police believe both men had guns and shot and killed each other. The investigation into what happened inside the home is still ongoing.
Female Wounded in Bakersfield Shooting
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, a call came out for a shooting in the area of east 3rd Street and South… Read more "Female Wounded in Bakersfield Shooting"
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Artist using her crafts to bring out creativity in others
On the eve of a new year, when there is so much emphasis on renewal and rebirth, 44-year-old Bakersfield native Nanette Bonilla is ready. The mother of three is no stranger to reinvention. Eleven years ago she started Custom Creations, using woodworking and Do-It-Yourself crafting, with projects large and small.
Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find Emilee Escalante, 16. Escalante was last seen on Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court. Escalante is described as 5 feet tall, weighing […]
The father of a man shot, killed on Christmas Eve tells his story
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner has released the names of the two men who shot and killed each other on Christmas Eve in Southwest Bakersfield. Those men are Jacob Malena and Tanner Marlow. Jacob Malena’s father spoke to 17 News about Jacob and Jacob’s side of the story. Tanner Marlow, a 30-year-old undefeated Mixed Martial […]
Bakersfield Californian
How to make black-eyed peas, collard greens edible
Come New Year’s Day, it’s likely you will find dinner plates piled high with black-eyed peas, collard greens and pork in many Bakersfield homes. "My mother always believed in black-eyed peas," said retired Cal State Bakersfield administrator Penny Lampkins. I still do it. That is a lot of years of black eyes."
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Kern River ‘restoration’ wells pumping but not to restore the river
An observant reader emailed SJV Water recently asking about a well he noticed near Calloway Drive that was pumping water into the brimful Cross Valley Canal just north of the dry Kern River “all summer long and beyond.”. He wondered if that was a well owned by the City...
Residents react to sideshow takeover operation
Street takeovers and sideshows have become an ongoing nuisance for law enforcement and residents across the state, including here at home.
4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
Dozens arrested at street takeover event in Southwest Bakersfield
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 69 people were arrested and 37 vehicles were impounded at a sideshow Saturday.
Tulare County teens arrested for robbery, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two teens for an assault reported on Christmas Eve. On December 24, deputies say they responded to a reported assault at the Earlimart Neighborhood Park. When they arrived they discovered the victim was approached by two men who yelled gang slurs, beat […]
Pet of the Week: Master Chief
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this Week’s Pet of the Week, Master Chief! Master Chief is about two months old and he is a Shepherd mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. White said Master Chief may look like a Rottweiler but he is in a litter of seven and his siblings look […]
2022 breaks Kern’s triple digit homicide trend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Homicide rate rose to an all time high throughout the pandemic but things have changed for 2022. Last year had the lowest number of confirmed homicides since the start of the pandemic, by about 40 fewer deaths to be exact. Throughout the pandemic, Kern County saw a spike in homicides […]
Man hit by car in Downtown Bakersfield
A man was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Dec 30. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and F Street.
BEST EATS: Adventure Awaits at Bakersfield coffee shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Paper Plane Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too. Paper Plane — soon to be renamed Adventure Awaits — is currently serving […]
