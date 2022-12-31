ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2023

Happy New Year!

New Year's Day, which is a federal holiday, falls on Sunday this year, so many businesses and government agencies will observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed for the holiday.

Local, state and federal offices

Most city, county, state and federal offices, as well as service centers, the courts and other government functions, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 and will resume typical operations on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

However, local emergency services are not impacted by the holiday.

Banks

You won't find many banks open in Minnesota on Monday, including those inside grocery stores. This includes Bremer Bank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo, which are all closed on Jan. 2.

Post Offices

U.S. Post Offices will be open on New Year's Eve, but closed on Sunday and Monday.

While regular mail service will be paused until Tuesday, Priority Mail Express service will be delivered.

On New Year's Eve, USPS recommends mail be dropped off in collection boxes before noon because collection times before the holiday will be earlier than posted.

UPS and FedEx won't be conducting pick-up or deliveries on Monday.

Malls, stores

New Year's Day is a big shopping day, so most malls, supermarkets and chain stores in Minnesota will be open both Friday and Saturday, though their hours may vary for the holiday.

Check your local store for hours.

Restaurants, movie theaters

Most restaurants and movie theaters are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but it's recommended to check your local spots for their hours to be sure.

Liquor stores

Unlike some other holidays, liquor stores in Minnesota are legally allowed to be open on New Year's Eve and Day, so it's up to the individual liquor store if they'll be open or closed.

Check your local store for hours.

Parking

City-owned metered parking in Minneapolis and St. Paul will not be enforced on Monday, Jan 1 in observation of the holiday.

Note that private parking meters — such as those operated by the parks department, private organizations or educational institutions — may follow a different schedule.

Libraries

Hennepin County Library locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 1.

Library holiday hours vary by county, so it's best to check with your local system.

