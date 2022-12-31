Tigers trailing after missed opportunities in first half of Orange Bowl

Seventh-ranked Clemson trailed No. 6 Tennessee, 14-3, after several missed opportunities in the first half of Friday’s Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Clemson was able to move the ball with some nice drives in the first half but had no points to show for it until late in the second quarter. The Tigers’ first four possessions ended with a failed fake field goal attempt and three consecutive missed field goals from B.T. Potter, who had only missed three field goals all season coming into the Orange Bowl.

Cade Klubnik, making his first career start, finished the first half 16-of-29 passing for 201 yards. The Tigers had 273 total yards of offense and 19 first downs while averaging 5.2 yards per play but managed just the three points.

All seven of the Tigers’ first-half drives ended in Tennessee territory.

It looked like Clemson (11-2) might score first after freshman wide receiver Cole Turner made an outstanding diving catch for a 33-yard gain on third-and-14, helping set up what looked to be a Potter field goal attempt on fourth-and-4 from the Tennessee 27-yard line with a little under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

However, holder Drew Swinney — who had a two-point conversion run on a trick play in the ACC title game — was stopped by the Volunteers short of the sticks on a fake field goal, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Tennessee (10-2) capitalized on the unsuccessful fake with a long touchdown march. Quarterback Joe Milton fired an accurate laser to wide receiver Bru McCoy in the end zone for a 16-yard score that gave the Vols a 7-0 lead at the 5:17 mark of the opening period, capping a 12-play, 75-yard drive.

Following a missed 55-yard field goal attempt by Potter on Clemson’s ensuing possession, the Tigers forced a three-and-out to get the ball back, but another scoring opportunity was missed when Potter — who was 18-of-21 on field goals entering the Orange Bowl — couldn’t connect on a 49-yard try early in the second quarter.

After Potter’s third missed try, a 42-yarder, Tennessee quickly extended its lead to 14-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jabari Small with 9:03 remaining before halftime. It came one play after Milton hooked up with wide receiver Squirrel White on a 50-yard deep ball down the seam.

The Tigers finally got on the scoreboard with 5:11 to play in the first half when Potter hit a 31-yarder, tying the Clemson record of 72 career field goals.

Clemson had another chance to score on its final possession of the first half after moving the ball inside the Tennessee 20-yard line. But with no timeouts, Klubnik decided to run the ball in the waning seconds of the second quarter, and time expired before the Tigers could put any more points on the board.

Milton completed 13-of-18 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown for the Vols, who were outgained 273-191 in yards of offense.

Clemson will receive the second-half kickoff .

