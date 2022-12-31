ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers trailing after missed opportunities in first half of Orange Bowl

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGOJx_0jzFa7aM00

Seventh-ranked Clemson trailed No. 6 Tennessee, 14-3, after several missed opportunities in the first half of Friday’s Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Clemson was able to move the ball with some nice drives in the first half but had no points to show for it until late in the second quarter. The Tigers’ first four possessions ended with a failed fake field goal attempt and three consecutive missed field goals from B.T. Potter, who had only missed three field goals all season coming into the Orange Bowl.

Cade Klubnik, making his first career start, finished the first half 16-of-29 passing for 201 yards. The Tigers had 273 total yards of offense and 19 first downs while averaging 5.2 yards per play but managed just the three points.

All seven of the Tigers’ first-half drives ended in Tennessee territory.

It looked like Clemson (11-2) might score first after freshman wide receiver Cole Turner made an outstanding diving catch for a 33-yard gain on third-and-14, helping set up what looked to be a Potter field goal attempt on fourth-and-4 from the Tennessee 27-yard line with a little under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

However, holder Drew Swinney — who had a two-point conversion run on a trick play in the ACC title game — was stopped by the Volunteers short of the sticks on a fake field goal, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Tennessee (10-2) capitalized on the unsuccessful fake with a long touchdown march. Quarterback Joe Milton fired an accurate laser to wide receiver Bru McCoy in the end zone for a 16-yard score that gave the Vols a 7-0 lead at the 5:17 mark of the opening period, capping a 12-play, 75-yard drive.

Following a missed 55-yard field goal attempt by Potter on Clemson’s ensuing possession, the Tigers forced a three-and-out to get the ball back, but another scoring opportunity was missed when Potter — who was 18-of-21 on field goals entering the Orange Bowl — couldn’t connect on a 49-yard try early in the second quarter.

After Potter’s third missed try, a 42-yarder, Tennessee quickly extended its lead to 14-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jabari Small with 9:03 remaining before halftime. It came one play after Milton hooked up with wide receiver Squirrel White on a 50-yard deep ball down the seam.

The Tigers finally got on the scoreboard with 5:11 to play in the first half when Potter hit a 31-yarder, tying the Clemson record of 72 career field goals.

Clemson had another chance to score on its final possession of the first half after moving the ball inside the Tennessee 20-yard line. But with no timeouts, Klubnik decided to run the ball in the waning seconds of the second quarter, and time expired before the Tigers could put any more points on the board.

Milton completed 13-of-18 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown for the Vols, who were outgained 273-191 in yards of offense.

Clemson will receive the second-half kickoff .

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0jzFa7aM00

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0jzFa7aM00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Taking inventory: Punter

Clemson's season wrapped three days ago with its Orange Bowl loss to Tennesseee, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers (...)
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

Dabo Swinney defends against harsh critics

The Clemson Tigers suffered a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, leading many to blast Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for the tough loss and the lackluster season. For the past few years, Clemson had established itself as one of the top programs in...
CLEMSON, SC
WBIR

Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Ngata addresses his future

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Joseph Ngata had one of his better games of the season in the Orange Bowl. Was it the last for the veteran receiver in a Clemson uniform? Ngata capped his senior season with a (...)
CLEMSON, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Instant Reaction: Tennessee is the 2022 Orange Bowl Champion | RTI Press Pass

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back again as Ric Butler and Jack Foster are breaking down the 2022 Orange Bowl and Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson, live from Miami after the game. The guys discuss Tennessee’s “bend-but-don’t-break” performance on defense, Joe Milton seizing the moment in his second start of the year, the opportunities that arose for players such as Squirrel White, and the postgame scene after the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward

Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday. Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina Texas and West Virginia. The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy