New Year’s Eve tradition to be brought back to life in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty years ago, the Rotary Club of Warren stopped its New Year’s Eve party called Opening Night. The volunteers at the time were getting older and no one wanted to take over. Saturday night, though, it returns. In fact, the logo for the event reads “Opening Night — Again.”

On Friday, Julia Wetstein, co-chairperson of the Warren Rotary, pointed out the reasons why Opening Night was coming back.

“There’s kind of a renaissance going on down here. Lots of new businesses, young entrepreneurs doing all kinds of things. So we thought it was time for us to think up an idea to bring more people to downtown Warren,” Wetstein said.

That idea was to resurrect an old idea — for the Warren Rotary to bring back Opening Night. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, at Pioneer Cabin, wristbands will be sold — $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. It will get you into all the venues.

“At 7 p.m. here on Courthouse Square, we will have a 9-foot ice and fire tower. It’ll be an ice tower with fire in the center of it and we’ll light that at 7 p.m.,” Wetstein said.

Eight venues will be part of Opening Night, including the 127-year-old Trumbull County Courthouse, which will offer tours, the scripts of which were written by the Trumbull County Historical Society.

“There’s a whole section on Clarence Darrow. There’s a whole section on the significance of the architecture of the building. The courthouse has the biggest courtroom in the state of Ohio, which is something I don’t think a lot of people know,” said Meghan Reed, director of the Trumbull County Historical Society.

There will also be tours of the newly renovated City Hall, while across the street, a string quartet will play at the Upton House. A steel drum band will perform at First Presbyterian Church and at 8 p.m. at the library, there will be a countdown and balloon drop for the kids. It all ends at 10 p.m. with fireworks.

“Nothing at midnight. It’s a family-focused event so kids can get home and get to bed. Then if the adults want to go out and have something, they’ve got until midnight to go do other things,” Wetstein said.

There will be continuous music on Courthouse Square. Then a 10 p.m. sing-a-long on Courthouse Square before the fireworks begin.

Also going on Saturday night, a magic and comedy show at Trumbull Family Fitness and the classic rock band Speed Limit will be playing at the SCOPE Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.