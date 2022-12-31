ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

New Year’s Eve tradition to be brought back to life in Warren

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOwcj_0jzFZq6D00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty years ago, the Rotary Club of Warren stopped its New Year’s Eve party called Opening Night. The volunteers at the time were getting older and no one wanted to take over. Saturday night, though, it returns. In fact, the logo for the event reads “Opening Night — Again.”

On Friday, Julia Wetstein, co-chairperson of the Warren Rotary, pointed out the reasons why Opening Night was coming back.

Penguin City Beer hosting big New Year’s Eve bash

“There’s kind of a renaissance going on down here. Lots of new businesses, young entrepreneurs doing all kinds of things. So we thought it was time for us to think up an idea to bring more people to downtown Warren,” Wetstein said.

That idea was to resurrect an old idea — for the Warren Rotary to bring back Opening Night. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, at Pioneer Cabin, wristbands will be sold — $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. It will get you into all the venues.

“At 7 p.m. here on Courthouse Square, we will have a 9-foot ice and fire tower. It’ll be an ice tower with fire in the center of it and we’ll light that at 7 p.m.,” Wetstein said.

Eight venues will be part of Opening Night, including the 127-year-old Trumbull County Courthouse, which will offer tours, the scripts of which were written by the Trumbull County Historical Society.

“There’s a whole section on Clarence Darrow. There’s a whole section on the significance of the architecture of the building. The courthouse has the biggest courtroom in the state of Ohio, which is something I don’t think a lot of people know,” said Meghan Reed, director of the Trumbull County Historical Society.

There will also be tours of the newly renovated City Hall, while across the street, a string quartet will play at the Upton House. A steel drum band will perform at First Presbyterian Church and at 8 p.m. at the library, there will be a countdown and balloon drop for the kids. It all ends at 10 p.m. with fireworks.

“Nothing at midnight. It’s a family-focused event so kids can get home and get to bed. Then if the adults want to go out and have something, they’ve got until midnight to go do other things,” Wetstein said.

There will be continuous music on Courthouse Square. Then a 10 p.m. sing-a-long on Courthouse Square before the fireworks begin.

Also going on Saturday night, a magic and comedy show at Trumbull Family Fitness and the classic rock band Speed Limit will be playing at the SCOPE Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local family brings in new year with new addition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Overjoyed couple welcomes Mahoning Valley’s 1st baby in 2023

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little more than two hours after the ball dropped, a Cortland couple welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family. Making her grand debut at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, Persephone Monroe Esmond was the first baby born in the Mahoning Valley in the new year.
CORTLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Group organizes petition drive for removal of Austintown trustee

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group organized a petition drive to remove an Austintown trustee from office. Steve Kent, who also used to work as a Poland school resource officer, is charged with sex assault against a student. Kent has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 1st

Vindicator file photo / January 1, 1984 | About 50 area residents attended a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Youngstown to ring in 1984. From left, Cathy Demler, Mimi O’Neal, Jennie Hughes, Federal Plaza director Sadie Hoagland, Ella Hoagland, Mary Lou and Mindy Johnson, Dru Hanni, Karen Wade, Douglas Wade, and Karen Johnson.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
beavercountyradio.com

One More Day Until the New Beaver County Radio Debuts!!!

(Beaver Falls, Pa.)Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 6:30 AM, Monday morning, January 2, 2023 for the debut of the all new Beaver County Radio. There has been a buzz about the big announcement since it was released...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

The coldest time of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Home burned completely to the ground in Niles once owned by local historic figure

Niles fire crews continued to control a structure fire that burnt a historic home to the ground Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Robbins Avenue and Crandon Avenue. According to the Niles Historical Society's website, this home once housed the "Hot Dog King," Harry Stevens and his daughter.
NILES, OH
WKBN

WKBN

61K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy