Pullman, WA

Year in Review: Abortion bans take effect in Idaho

Idaho state lawmakers passed three far-reaching laws to ban abortion in 2020, 2021 and 2022, but none had been enforceable because of the 50-year-old U.S. Supreme Court precedent that upheld a constitutional right to abortion nationwide. That changed in June, when the high court issued its landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
IDAHO STATE
Hobbs sworn in as Arizona governor

(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs was sworn in on Monday in a private ceremony. Other elected officials, including Democrat Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes, Republican Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, and Republican Mine Inspector Paul Marsh, took the oath of office as well before the public inauguration on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
Gov. Evers grants 171 more pardons, total now 774

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor has issued more pardons than any governor in modern history. Gov. Tony Evers last week issued another 171 pardons, bringing his four-year total to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
ILLINOIS STATE
Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation

The Indiana General Assembly convenes its annual session Jan. 9, and Hoosier lawmakers are due to continue meeting weekdays at the Statehouse in Indianapolis until adjourning for the year on or before April 29. Sessions in odd-numbered years primarily are focused on crafting a new, two-year state budget that allocates...
INDIANA STATE
Legislature returns with contentious issues looming

The 2023 Legislature will convene Wednesday with an array of hot topics waiting in the wings. Contentious issues ranging from allocation of state school aid to implementation of a constitutional amendment requiring voter photo identification are on the likely agenda along with new restrictions on abortion rights and unrestricted recognition of gun rights.
NEBRASKA STATE
Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott

CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
CAYCE, SC
Wilkes-Barre council to reorganize on Tuesday

Wilkes-Barre City Council will choose new officers and set meeting dates for 2023 at a reorganizational meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride first will accept nominations for the chair and the five-member panel will vote take a vote. The same process will occur for the vice chair position currently held by Mike Belusko.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area

Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
DADEVILLE, AL

