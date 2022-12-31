Read full article on original website
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
Nebraska's outgoing chief medical officer reflects on state's handling of COVID pandemic
Within months of being appointed Nebraska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone found himself in the midst of a pandemic that closed schools, bars and restaurants and at times threatened to overwhelm hospitals. More than three years later, Anthone, 68, is poised to leave the post. His appointment ends...
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
Year in Review: Abortion bans take effect in Idaho
Idaho state lawmakers passed three far-reaching laws to ban abortion in 2020, 2021 and 2022, but none had been enforceable because of the 50-year-old U.S. Supreme Court precedent that upheld a constitutional right to abortion nationwide. That changed in June, when the high court issued its landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
Hobbs sworn in as Arizona governor
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs was sworn in on Monday in a private ceremony. Other elected officials, including Democrat Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes, Republican Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, and Republican Mine Inspector Paul Marsh, took the oath of office as well before the public inauguration on Thursday.
Gov. Evers grants 171 more pardons, total now 774
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor has issued more pardons than any governor in modern history. Gov. Tony Evers last week issued another 171 pardons, bringing his four-year total to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the...
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position
Montana Public Service Commission (via PSC Twitter account). Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several...
Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation
The Indiana General Assembly convenes its annual session Jan. 9, and Hoosier lawmakers are due to continue meeting weekdays at the Statehouse in Indianapolis until adjourning for the year on or before April 29. Sessions in odd-numbered years primarily are focused on crafting a new, two-year state budget that allocates...
Legislature returns with contentious issues looming
The 2023 Legislature will convene Wednesday with an array of hot topics waiting in the wings. Contentious issues ranging from allocation of state school aid to implementation of a constitutional amendment requiring voter photo identification are on the likely agenda along with new restrictions on abortion rights and unrestricted recognition of gun rights.
Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott
CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
Wilkes-Barre council to reorganize on Tuesday
Wilkes-Barre City Council will choose new officers and set meeting dates for 2023 at a reorganizational meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride first will accept nominations for the chair and the five-member panel will vote take a vote. The same process will occur for the vice chair position currently held by Mike Belusko.
UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area
Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
