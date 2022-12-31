Read full article on original website
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A person was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. According to Chelsea Police, the incident stemmed from what they said was a road rage incident over a parking spot. The incident happened around 4 p.m....
23-Year-Old Lowell Woman Dies In New Year's Day Crash In Chelmsford: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Lowell has died in a multi-car crash on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, authorities said.State Troopers along with Chelmsford Police and Fire responded to the two-car crash on I-495 South in Chelmsford around 1:18 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Massachusetts State Police report.Init…
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
whdh.com
Family, friends mourning 33-year-old victim of Mattapan double shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan that left one man dead and another injured, officials said. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.
Police investigating deadly crash in Richmond
The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday morning.
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; Watertown man faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, RI — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a little after 2:34 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
ABC6.com
State police investigating fatal crash
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a crash early Saturday morning that took the life of a 43-year-old man. Officials say they responded to Route 95 North south of Kingstown Road at 11:47 a.m. Witnesses on scene said the driver began to drive erratically before striking...
fallriverreporter.com
Police Chief: Massachusetts active-duty police officer found dead on New Year’s Eve
A Massachusetts police department has announced the sudden death of one of their own. According to Police Chief McNamara, last night 42-year-old Officer Christopher A. Davis, a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at approximately 9:45 p.m. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where he was later pronounced dead.
WCVB
4 injured in early morning rollover crash near I-93 in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured early Monday in a wild rollover crash near Interstate 93 in Quincy, Massachusetts. First responders were called to the southbound side of the highway near the Furnace Brook Parkway exit, where a vehicle that was traveling on an adjacent road rolled down a hill and landed feet from I-93.
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
fallriverreporter.com
RI State Police: 22-year-old Massachusetts man killed, two seriously injured, in Rhode Island highway crash
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man has been killed after a highway crash in Rhode Island. According to Rhode Island State Police, Saturday morning, just after 2;30 a.m., members of the State Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
Police: Man arrested after smashing windows at North Station, calling officers ‘pigs’
BOSTON — A man has been arrested after he smashed windows at North Station and called officers ‘pigs,’ according to police. On December 31, 2022, Transit police responded to North Station for a report of a male smashing windows, turning over tables and threatening people. Upon arrival,...
GoLocalProv
Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence
A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
Stoughton Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The community of Stoughton is mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend. Christopher A. Davis, 42, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra.
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian injured in East Providence crash
(WJAR) — East Providence police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on Friday afternoon taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the accident occurred near the intersection of Newport and Vermont Avenues around 1:40 p.m. The pedestrian suffered minor facial injuries and was transported to...
fallriverreporter.com
Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam
With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. Three people were arrested in Massachusetts for their alleged roles in a country-wide scam that cost victims thousands of dollars. The scam involved at least Boston, MA, Bristol County, Bronx, New York, Conrow, Texas, San Diego, California, and Panorama, Texas.
Police: Billerica man dies after rollover crash in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass — Chelmsford police are investigating after a Billerica man died in a rollover crash Sunday night. According to Chelmsford police, officers responded to the area of 143 Littleton Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Arriving officers found that a gray car had struck two utility...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to report of homeless man that slit his own throat
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in. At approximately, 1:30am on Saturday night the New Bedford Police Department received a call from an unknown woman saying that she saw a homeless man slit his own throat. New Bedford Police Department and EMS arrived...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: A Fake ID & Supplying a Minor
4:28 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, on a bench warrant after police, on patrol on Main Street, noticed the man’s car had a very loud exhaust system and a front license plate not property mounted. Routine checks turned up a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Warwick. Police took the man into custody and notified Warwick, who arranged a pickup at the station. Police had the car towed.
