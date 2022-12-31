ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Family, friends mourning 33-year-old victim of Mattapan double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan that left one man dead and another injured, officials said. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

State police investigating fatal crash

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a crash early Saturday morning that took the life of a 43-year-old man. Officials say they responded to Route 95 North south of Kingstown Road at 11:47 a.m. Witnesses on scene said the driver began to drive erratically before striking...
RICHMOND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police Chief: Massachusetts active-duty police officer found dead on New Year’s Eve

A Massachusetts police department has announced the sudden death of one of their own. According to Police Chief McNamara, last night 42-year-old Officer Christopher A. Davis, a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at approximately 9:45 p.m. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where he was later pronounced dead.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

4 injured in early morning rollover crash near I-93 in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured early Monday in a wild rollover crash near Interstate 93 in Quincy, Massachusetts. First responders were called to the southbound side of the highway near the Furnace Brook Parkway exit, where a vehicle that was traveling on an adjacent road rolled down a hill and landed feet from I-93.
QUINCY, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence

A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian injured in East Providence crash

(WJAR) — East Providence police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on Friday afternoon taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the accident occurred near the intersection of Newport and Vermont Avenues around 1:40 p.m. The pedestrian suffered minor facial injuries and was transported to...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. Three people were arrested in Massachusetts for their alleged roles in a country-wide scam that cost victims thousands of dollars. The scam involved at least Boston, MA, Bristol County, Bronx, New York, Conrow, Texas, San Diego, California, and Panorama, Texas.
ATTLEBORO, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: A Fake ID & Supplying a Minor

4:28 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, on a bench warrant after police, on patrol on Main Street, noticed the man’s car had a very loud exhaust system and a front license plate not property mounted. Routine checks turned up a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Warwick. Police took the man into custody and notified Warwick, who arranged a pickup at the station. Police had the car towed.
WARWICK, RI

