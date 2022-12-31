ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV journalist, dies at 93

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPjgH_0jzFYqCq00

(NEXSTAR) — Late Friday evening, ABC News confirmed the death of one of its longtime pillars, broadcasting trailblazer Barbara Walters. The television icon and first female network news anchor was 93.

Few details about the journalist’s death, including the cause, have been released.

In a tweet , the network said Walters, “shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men.”

GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona

Walters was born in 1929 in Boston. After attending Sarah Lawrence College, Walters entered the television broadcasting industry with a position as a publicity director’s assistant at a New York City NBC affiliate, according to Brittanica .

After working her way through several news jobs, Walters was ultimately named a cohost of NBC’s long-running morning show “Today,” alongside Hugh Downs in 1974. Associated Press explains Walters’ groundbreaking promotion also came with a then-unheard of $1 million salary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e34YQ_0jzFYqCq00
Barbara Walters shown on NBC’s Today Show on June 3, 1976. (AP Images/Dave Pickoff)

Walters joined “ABC Evening News” as co-anchor in 1976, alongside veteran Harry Reasoner. It was a tense pairing that both have discussed publicly and Downs later exited the program. As Today explains, the two reunited in 1981 for an interview on ABC’s news magazine “20/20,” which Walters also served as a correspondent for beginning in the 1970s and into 2004.

Through the 1980s and 90s, Walters was known not only for her work on “20/20” — which included exclusive interviews with world leaders and movie stars alike — but also various specials she hosted for ABC, including “Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People.”

Walters became a show creator in 1997 with the launch of the still-running daytime talk show, “The View.” As outlined by the show’s original opening theme, Walters wanted to bring together different women from different walks of life to discuss the day’s current events, also known as “Hot Topics.”

New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023

Walters also served as one of the show’s original panelists, alongside journalist Meredith Vieira and comedian Joy Behar, the latter of whom still co-hosts the show. Walters retired from “The View” in 2014.

Disney CEO Bob Iger wrote a heartfelt tribute to the ABC icon, tweeting Friday: “I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at the The Walt Disney Company.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IN7Q8_0jzFYqCq00
FILE – (L-R) Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Joy Behar and Barbara Walters on the set of “The View” on June 5, 2003, in New York (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File)

Via Instagram, former “View” co-host Rosie O’Donnell remembered going to Broadway shows with Walters and underlined her importance in “breaking down barriers for women.”

Media legend Oprah Winfrey , who has often cited Walters as her inspiration, wrote of Walters in part: “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news… I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time.”

Walters’ role as a pioneer was not one she herself was unaware of. In 2008, Walters penned her autobiography, “Audition,” which Walters explained was so named because she continually had to keep proving herself.

Despite this, Walters’ proof laid in her decades-long career and catalogue of professional honors, including multiple Emmy Award wins and an induction into the Hall of Fame of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Of her own success, Walters said in 2004: “I never expected this! I always thought I’d be a writer for television. I never even thought I’d be in front of a camera.”

Walters is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Danforth.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93

Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was...
NBC Chicago

Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93

Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
The Independent

Barbara Walters death: Pioneering journalist who created The View dies aged 93

Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died at age 93, her longtime ABC home network said.She died on Friday at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co, said on Twitter. No more details have been shared yet.“She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” Mr Iger said in a statement.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos

Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
KTLA

Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Statue of meat packing mogul beheaded in Northern California

Sacramento, California police are investigating the vandalism of a statue in Land Park. On Monday, police received reports that the Charles Swanston statue was vandalized. An image shared by the police department shows the statue without its head. The statue has been there since 1926, nearly 100 years, but just this weekend it was vandalized […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

95K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy