'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
KVCR NEWS

Remembering the artists, filmmakers, actors and writers we lost in 2022

So many giants of the arts world left us in 2022 — here are just a few of the actors, writers, filmmakers, artists and performers who died in the past year, listed chronologically below by the dates of their deaths. Sidney Poitier: actor, activist, and trailblazing heartthrob. Poitier first...
KVCR NEWS

Six ways media took a big step backward in 2022

As 2022 winds down, it's obvious the past year has been, in many ways, a giant step backward for media. So much has gone wrong: from fundamental shifts in the streaming business to widespread cutbacks at major media companies — including NPR — and, of course, Elon. And there's one word which sums up the dynamic at the heart of most of this heartache: transition.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

