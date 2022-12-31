Read full article on original website
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Remembering the artists, filmmakers, actors and writers we lost in 2022
Musicians use rhythm and harmony to heal America's toxic divide
Why Republican elites backed Trump: power, belonging ... and voter pressure
Six ways media took a big step backward in 2022
