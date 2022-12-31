Read full article on original website
Boy, 16, facing assault charge for ‘vicious attack’ on ref at high school basketball game
A high school basketball player allegedly sucker punched a referee during a game in what was described by authorities as a “vicious attack.” The 16-year-old athlete at Excel High School in South Boston had been playing in a game in Cohasset, Mass., on Wednesday when he reportedly pounced on the ref, causing the game to be immediately cancelled, WCVB reported. Photographer Dan Leahy witnessed the incident and described it in harrowing detail in an interview with Boston 25 News. “Out of my peripheral I see a South Boston player coming over to the baseline, I assumed to take the ball...
Calvert Scores 30 to Lead Wahconah to Victory
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 30 points Monday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 91-26 win over Palmer. Calvert scored 14 points in the third quarter alone, when Wahconah outscored the Panthers by a margin of 35-5. Pat Mclaughlin had 10 of his 23 points...
Wahconah's State Title Celebrated with Ring Ceremony
DALTON, Mass. – Wahconah Regional High School on Friday recognized the players and coaches from last spring’s Division 4 boys lacrosse State Championship squad. The squad was awarded its state championship rings in a ceremony at half-time of the varsity girls basketball game against Hampshire Regional. “It's super...
Taconic Boys Top Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 21 points on Monday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 69-52 win over Amherst. Steve Patch and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 17 points for the Thunder, who pulled away in the second half after leading by just two points at half-time.
Pittsfield's Mungin, Hoosac Valley's Garabedian Earn Weekly Honors
No one had a better week than the Pittsfield boys basketball team, and no one was a bigger part of that than the Generals' big man. Carter Mungin has scored 17 points per game for 4-2 Pittsfield, which went 3-0 in the last week of the calendar year with a pair of victories on back-to-back night in Albany followed by a convincing home matinee on Friday.
Worcester, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
