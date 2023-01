MONTVERDE, Fla. – Montverde Academy is known for winning, and the school has leaned on a “miracle” to achieve new heights. That “miracle” is Mjracle Sheppard, a senior guard on the girls’ basketball team at Montverde Academy. Last year, Sheppard helped the Eagles capture the national title in girls’ basketball. This year, the Eagles are already out to an impressive 11-0 start.

MONTVERDE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO