Recall over salmonella risks in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa expands to include additional dates

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A recall impacting an alfalfa product sold by a company in Nebraska has been expanded by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA reports that the voluntary recall from SunSprout Enterprises that initially included 808 pounds of raw alfalfa sprouts has been expanded to 1406 pounds. Four lots of the alfalfa sprouts were listed in the update: 4211, 5211, 3212 and 4212. They came in 2.5 pound packages with best by dates between Dec. 10 and Jan. 7.

The recall was initiated due to concerns that the product was contaminated with salmonella which is known to cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weak immune systems.

SunSprout distributed 1406 pounds of the product to five foodservice and grocery customers in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa between late November and mid December. No other SunSprout products or lot codes are impacted by this voluntary recall.

You can find the best sold by date on the front of the package. The product was available in the produce section of grocery stores. The FDA said that there have been no reports of illness due to the recalled alfalfa product.

Those who purchased the product should stop using it and throw it away immediately, according to the FDA. Those who have handled the product should follow all safe handling instructions and wash their hands and all preparation surfaces after handling any raw product.

If you have any questions about the product associated with this recall, you can reach out to SunSprout via email at admin@sunsprouts.com at any time. To learn more about this recall, click here. To see the updated recall, click here.

