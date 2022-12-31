ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93.

The cause of death was not immediately known, and additional details, such as where she died, were not immediately released.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

Her drive was legendary as she competed for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more rivals, including female journalists who had followed on the trail that she blazed.

As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View.” In May 2014, she taped her final appearance on “The View” to mark the end of her career on television, but she hosted occasional specials after that.

Deadline

Barbara Walters Dies: Pioneering TV Journalist & ‘The View’ Creator Was 93

Barbara Walters, the Emmy-winning TV personality and a trailblazer in a male-dominated broadcast journalism, has died. She was 93. “Barbara Walters, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died,” ABC News tweeted Friday night. Related Story Barbara Walters Remembered: 'The View’ Co-Hosts, Oprah Winfrey & Others Pay Tribute To Late News Anchor Related Story Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials Related Story Barbara Walters "Was A True Legend, A Pioneer," Bob Iger Says After Broadcast Icon's Death Walters was the first woman to co-host a major network morning show, NBC’s Today, and later...
