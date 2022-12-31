ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State defense prepares for Utah, full interviews from Rose Bowl

By Allie Berube
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago



LOS ANGELES (WHTM) — Penn State’s defense has always been the cornerstone of the team’s success of late, and it will be no different in the 2023 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2.

Disneyland welcomes Penn State to Rose Bowl 2023

Ahead of the game, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz discussed the challenges of playing against an explosive Utah offense. Giving Penn State the edge, the Nittany Lions believe they will be the toughest team the Utes have to face this season.

These are the full interviews from the Nittany Nation team with Diaz, Ji’Ayir Brown, PJ Mustipher, Curtis Jacobs, Kalen King and Adisa Isaac from Friday, December 30.

Super Bowl Champions remember 2017 Penn State Rose Bowl

This is Penn State’s fifth-ever trip to the Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions have a 1-3 record in the game dating back to 1923.

The 2023 Rose Bowl will be on Monday, January 2 in Pasadena, California.

WTAJ

Game Day Primer: Rose Bowl Edition

11. Penn State vs. 8. UtahWhen: 5 p.m.Where: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CATV: ESPNRadio: See Penn State Radio NetworkFollow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed Three Things to Watch…Will Utah have enough available weapons is a topic on the minds of many around this game, as Utah’s top weapons will not play. The Utes’ leading receiver, tight end, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State All-American Kyle Brady remembers 1995 Rose Bowl

(WHTM) — Penn State football has only won one game inside the Rose Bowl Stadium, back in 1995. The Nittany Lions defeated Oregon 38-20 to finish the season undefeated. It was a historic team, featuring Lebanon’s Kerry Collins, Ki-Jana Carter and Cedar Cliff’s Kyle Brady. Cedar Cliff grad Kyle Brady, a Penn State All-American and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Forecast for the Penn State vs. Utah Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM/AP) — It’s the big day — Penn State is playing Utah in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. ET, and at that time, California will be seeing mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s. Heading deeper into the game, there may be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Nittany Nation Rose Bowl Special

PASADENA, Calif. (WTAJ) — Pasadena, California has held the Rose Bowl for over 100 years and the Nittany Lions find themselves back in the game for the first time since 2017. A historic match-up awaits Penn State as they look for their second win in Pasadena in program history against an unfamiliar foe, the Utah Utes. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

LIVE UPDATES: Rose Bowl 2023, Penn State vs. Utah

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — Penn State will try for its second win in the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, January 2 against Utah. The Nittany Lions are 1-3 in its previous four appearances dating back to 1923. Penn State plays in it’s fifth ever Rose Bowl in 2023. Below are live updates on the Rose […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State honors Franco Harris at the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — Penn State football players and staff honored the late Franco Harris as they prepare for their matchup against Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State staff, players, and head coach James Franklin all wore number 34 jerseys to honor Harris on the bus ride to the stadium. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Whittingham says PSU sports ‘best defense’ of the year

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State’s defense will be a focal point in the Rose Bowl matchup against Utah. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a Sunday press conference that Penn State’s defense is no doubt the best they have played this season. A key element of first year defensive-coordinator Manny Diaz’s defensive success […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

1-on-1 | Dana Greene previews the Utes

Dana Greene (@dana_greene) sports director at KTVX joins Andrew to preview the Utes ahead of Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup. Penn State and Utah meet for the first time in program history in Pasadena Monday. This one-on-one interview is part of the Nittany Nation Rose Bowl Special, a Penn State football show that airs across […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

From State College, to the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State junior safety Keaton Ellis is the only Nittany Lion on the roster from State College. At Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ellis spoke about growing up in Happy Valley and how much it means to him to wear the Blue and White. No. 11 Penn State and no. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Kirk Herbstreit calls Rose Bowl greatest venue in country

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — There is no setting like the Rose Bowl Stadium, at least that’s how ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit feels about the iconic Pasadena venue. “I don’t know if you can find a better setting for for a football game,” Herbstreit said. “I don’t know if there’s a better setting in all sports, […]
PASADENA, CA
WTAJ

1-on-1 with Manny Diaz

Nittany Nation’s Anderley Penwell goes 1-on-1 with Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz at Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ca. Diaz discusses the Rose Bowl experience, his first year at Penn State, and his defense’s performance all season. Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Monday January 2nd. Penn State is 1-3 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native

PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association. An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah. University President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Athletic Director Dr. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

1-on-1: Terry M. Smith

Nittany Nation’s Allie Berube goes 1-on-1 with Penn State associate head coach/ defensive recruiting coordinator Terry M. Smith at Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ca. Smith discusses the Rose Bowl as a recruiting tool, the defense under Manny Diaz, and the mindset of the team. Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

CFP watch party at Penn State alumni brewery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2. Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum, class of 2004. Lawless’s head brewer Josh […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Allar speaks to the media for the first time

PASADENA, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar spoke with the media for the first time on Saturday. Usually, Penn State freshmen football players are not available to the media, but freshmen spoke for the first time at the bowl game. The Medina, Oh. native spoke about his relationship with redshirt senior Sean […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Pickett, Funk help Penn State hold off Iowa 83-79

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett finished with a season-high 26 points, Andrew Funk scored 20 and Penn State held on for an 83-79 victory over Iowa on Sunday. Pickett made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws for the Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten Conference). […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

