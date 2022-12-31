Read full article on original website
Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps
Yuma law enforcement is on high alert for New Year
Celebrating 55 Years
Fifty-five years ago, Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) created something special: a safe place for individuals with disabilities to call their home. That was the beginning of Home of Guiding Hands. Today, HGH owns and operates 31 group homes in East County San Diego. Having grown from a 200-bed campus setting in Lakeside, Home of Guiding Hands now provides an array of services throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. Though premium, around-the-clock, residential care is still their specialty and rooted deep in the core of their business, HGH’s community and in- home services provide expert care to over 4,000 people every year. In fact, Home of Guiding Hands has served over 20,000 individuals since their inception in 1967.
Joe Biden pardons Yuma man, 5 others convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
KINGSHILL (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
IID to launch weatherization program for residents
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District announced in a press release its residential weatherization program for 2023. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, participating IID electric customers can receive $1,000 in recommended energy saving services and equipment that can help reduce heating and cooling costs while boosting their home’s comfort level.
Fire at Betty’s Kitchen National Recreational Trail
Guns Seized Following Calexico Firearm Incident
CALEXICO – A 36-year-old Calexico man who reportedly discharged a firearm and temporarily barricaded himself in his residence in the 1000 block of East Second Street was arrested by Calexico police at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Ramon Landeros was reportedly armed with an AK-47 rifle and wearing...
Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours
YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
New dog park in El Centro
Lingering rain showers still possible into Tuesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yesterday was an active weather day to kick off the New Year. Yuma's afternoon high temperature was average, we received some measurable rain, and it was pretty windy. Look below to get a breakdown of our New Year's weather conditions. Today is a much calmer...
Ground broken for new dog park in El Centro
Don't shoot your gun off for New Year's its a felony, says Yuma Police
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that shooting a firearm into the air to bring in the New Year is a felony offense and encourage anyone who witnesses this type of criminal activity to call the police department immediately. Yuma Police say every New Year’s Eve...
21-year-old dies in Can-Am accident
Two Die When Vehicle Overturns in Canal
OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead
RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire
Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road
