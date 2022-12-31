ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

gbsan.com

Celebrating 55 Years

Fifty-five years ago, Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) created something special: a safe place for individuals with disabilities to call their home. That was the beginning of Home of Guiding Hands. Today, HGH owns and operates 31 group homes in East County San Diego. Having grown from a 200-bed campus setting in Lakeside, Home of Guiding Hands now provides an array of services throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. Though premium, around-the-clock, residential care is still their specialty and rooted deep in the core of their business, HGH’s community and in- home services provide expert care to over 4,000 people every year. In fact, Home of Guiding Hands has served over 20,000 individuals since their inception in 1967.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

IID to launch weatherization program for residents

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District announced in a press release its residential weatherization program for 2023. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, participating IID electric customers can receive $1,000 in recommended energy saving services and equipment that can help reduce heating and cooling costs while boosting their home’s comfort level.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Guns Seized Following Calexico Firearm Incident

CALEXICO – A 36-year-old Calexico man who reportedly discharged a firearm and temporarily barricaded himself in his residence in the 1000 block of East Second Street was arrested by Calexico police at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Ramon Landeros was reportedly armed with an AK-47 rifle and wearing...
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours

YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Lingering rain showers still possible into Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yesterday was an active weather day to kick off the New Year. Yuma's afternoon high temperature was average, we received some measurable rain, and it was pretty windy. Look below to get a breakdown of our New Year's weather conditions. Today is a much calmer...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Ground broken for new dog park in El Centro

EL CENTRO — Canine owners celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the city’s first dog park at 7th Street and Park Avenue. The Dog Park, located between Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pavilion, is part of a recreation corridor along Adams Avenue towards Fourth Street.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Don't shoot your gun off for New Year's its a felony, says Yuma Police

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that shooting a firearm into the air to bring in the New Year is a felony offense and encourage anyone who witnesses this type of criminal activity to call the police department immediately. Yuma Police say every New Year’s Eve...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

21-year-old dies in Can-Am accident

A 21-year-old died in an Off Highway Vehicle accident that happened around the area of Avenue D and County 20th Street yesterday. The post 21-year-old dies in Can-Am accident appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Two Die When Vehicle Overturns in Canal

IMPERIAL COUNTY – A man and a woman reportedly died when the vehicle the man was driving overturned and became submerged in a canal near Dogwood and McCabe roads at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The driver, a 50-year-old Heber man, was travelling southbound on Dogwood south of...
HEBER, CA
holtvilletribune.com

OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead

EL CENTRO – A 13-year-old El Centro boy sustained fatal injuries when the off-highway vehicle he was driving overturned on Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway at about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. For unknown reasons, the boy was unable to maintain control of the 2018 Can-Am...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire

An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ

