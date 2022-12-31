Read full article on original website
First ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Reveals Title Card and 2023 Release Window
Grease is the word in 2023 as Paramount+ started off the new year with a teaser for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the prequel series to the movie musical. The upcoming series stays true to the source material of the 1978 classic Grease, taking place at Rydell High four years before those “Summer Nights” brought Danny and Sandy together.
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
What Ash Ketchum’s Exit From 'Pokémon' Means for the Franchise
After 25 years, the impossible has happened: Ash Ketchum has finally become the best there ever was. The latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series saw Ash claim victory in the Masters Eight Tournament, becoming the Pokémon World Champion in the process. And as if that wasn't enough, the Pokémon Company revealed that the final episodes of Ultimate Journeys will bring an end to Ash's journey. The next installment will focus on new characters, Liko and Roy as they explore the Paldea region, which was introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. And in this writer's humble opinion, it's a breath of fresh air that the franchise sorely needed.
How 'Deadwood' Updated the Traditional Western TV Series
Unlike most of the shows of TV's golden age, Deadwood was canceled prematurely. This bestowed a lot of unintended authority on the closing moments of its unexpectedly final episode. Over a decade later, the story was picked back up, as the cast reunited for Deadwood: the Movie. But the storyline was also continued, in another way, in a special feature on the DVD box set titled "Deadwood: the Meaning of Endings," a recorded conversation with iconoclastic showrunner David Milch in the immediate aftermath of the cancelation in which he spoke about how things might have continued if the show had gone on. He also offered, as consolation to disappointed fans, some paraphrased wisdom from the philosopher William James: "the idea of the end of a thing as inscribing the final meaning, is one of the lies... that we use to organize our lives."
Our Favorite Star Wars Ripoffs From 'Rebel Moon' to 'Spaceballs'
In the annals of pop culture, perhaps no film franchise has had as much of an effect on the world as Star Wars. The space fantasy saga has captured the hearts and minds of generations, and will more than likely continue to do so through its various incarnations. In fact, the latest inspiration will be coming to screens in the form of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The massive space epic was ironically born from a Star Wars pitch that Snyder developed prior to Disney buying Lucasfilm, and Netflix is hoping to make it into a bona fide franchise.
Everything Leaving Hulu in January 2023
While Hulu will be bringing in plenty of great new titles this January, other popular films will be leaving the service, so mark your calendars and prepare for a movie binge if you've been meaning to watch any of these titles, because they won't be on the service for much longer. The ever-popular movie musical Mamma Mia! is one of the titles leaving if you're in need of some Meryl Streep and ABBA in your life. The first seven films in the Saw franchise will also be leaving the service in January. Other titles departing include American Assassin, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Say Anything, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Cast Away.
Anime Series That Would Make Good Live-Action Adaptations
If the Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop was a lesson, it was well taken by everyone except Netflix. Live-action One Piece, YuYu Hakusho, and even Death Note crowd the red streamer’s 2023 slate, like a convoy ascending the on-ramp toward a massive pileup. This is the fulfillment of an...
'Kaleidoscope': Jai Courtney & Rosaline Elbay on Jumping the Timeline and Cracking Safes
Netflix is cracking into 2023 in a huge way with their upcoming anthology series, Kaleidoscope. Created and sorted so that viewers could watch in any order, the heist mystery chronicles a quarter of a century, beginning 24 years prior to the crime, and the months after, and the stakes are impossibly high. For a whopping seven billion dollars, split evenly six ways, a group of highly skilled thieves will attempt to break into the most secure vault in the United States – possibly the world.
'Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Prequel Releases First Image of Young Lady Danbury
Happy New Year, Bridgerton fans! 2023 is the year that will bring us the highly-anticipated prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which follows the titular Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she marries a young King George (Corey Mylchreest), sparking a change throughout the Ton. Though the series is set some time before the events of the main Bridgerton series, audiences will still be able to get a glimpse at some of London society's most recognizeable faces in their younger days.
'Cocaine Bear' and the Dangers of the Wannabe Cult Classic
If its first trailer is any indication, Cocaine Bear desperately wants to be you newest favorite cult film. From its gonzo story (bear eats cocaine, bear mauls everyone in its sight) to its campy tone to really just its whole insane vibe, director Elizabeth Banks' upcoming action/horror/comedy/animal thriller hybrid makes its mission statement very clear. This is a movie designed for rowdy group watches with friends, midnight showings, and six eventual Blu-ray releases, all with increasingly unhinged cover art. And, hey, god bless everyone involved. I'll certainly be watching Cocaine Bear as soon as humanly possible. But here's the rub: Attempting to force a movie into cult-classic status rarely works out, and, in fact, positioning a film as a future cult classic in advance can actively work against that very goal.
'1899' Cancelled After One Season at Netflix
We might only be a couple of days into the New Year, but Netflix is wasting no time in making the hard decisions. The streamer has begun pruning its show catalog for 2023 and the first to be placed on its chopping block is the widely-loved multilingual mystery show, 1899. The streamer's decision to cancel the show is sure to disappoint fans who had been hoping to get answers to the show's many unsolved puzzles following what was a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that ended the inaugural, and now, sadly, the only season of the mystery show.
'The Wizard' Is the First Film to Bring the Glory of Video Games to the Big Screen
There’s no shortage of iconic video game moments in film and television. Tony Soprano kicks his son's ass at a late-night game of Mario Kart 64. Tupac’s character has his game of Street Fighter perpetually interrupted throughout Juice. In an episode of Seinfeld, George purchases a Frogger arcade machine to preserve his high score from his teenage years. Meanwhile, flicks like Tron and WarGames, which center their plots around fictional games, made video games a thing of horror by escalating the consequences of gaming to matters of life and death. The 1989’s cult sensation The Wizard, though, is the first to bring the glory of gaming to the big screen. Tying an iconic roster of retro games into a narrative about the all-pervading power of gaming, The Wizard is a wholesome bit of old-school fun.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Exceeding Box Office Expectations Heading Into New Years Holiday Weekend
Defying all logic, it looks like James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has somehow pulled off a post-pandemic miracle as updated box office projections show the film set to increase its takings by a substantial amount from last weekend's Christmas holiday haul. The film is looking good in its third weekend since release after Friday evening beat its own estimates with a haul of $24.4 million, which is up 27% from a week ago, as well as +7% from last weekend’s Christmas period, and a potential 4-day between $87 million to $92 million, according to industry sources.
