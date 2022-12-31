ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

National Guard veteran in Johnstown retires after decades-long service

By Jordan Mansberger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade in Johnstown celebrated a veteran for more than 30 years of service on his final day on the job.

“Well I think number one I worked with great people. A great organization, I’ve been privileged to have great leaders as well. So when you have an environment like that, it’s not hard to come to work and do your job,” Chief Warrant Officer 5 Charles Doyno said.

Doyno spent the majority of his time at the brigade making sure that aircrafts were safe. But on Friday those he works with took a moment to recognize him for his nearly four decades of service.

“As an instructor pilot, as a maintenance test pilot, and as an examiner Chuck was critical in training aviators that were just coming out of flight school, or getting ready to make piloting commands,” Commander Of The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade Michael Girvin said. “Getting them to understand not only piloting the aircraft but maintaining the aircraft.”

Those who worked closely with Doyno, like Girvin, reflected on how much he meant to the facility, and to them.

“Here in a support facility the big word is support, and without the support these birds don’t fly very far very long,” Girvin said.

“He’s probably the most selfless leader I’ve ever met. It’s nothing more than commonwealth, Pennsylvania, the guard, right that’s what he’s trained to do and that’s what he does,” Chief Warrant Officer Scott Hetrick said. “On a personal note he’s probably one of my best friends.”

From serving more than twenty years at the facility in Johnstown, to serving overseas in the middle east and then back in Colorado, there isn’t much that Doyno hasn’t done. As for any future plans, he said he doesn’t have any currently.

“Not at the moment,” Donyo said. “I think we are going to take a little bit, take breathe and figure out what’s coming.”

Colleagues of Doyno say that he’s gone on countless flights in helicopters and that his leadership will be missed.

