Pullman, WA

Suspect in University of Idaho slayings is taken into custody

On December 30, a 28-year-old graduate student at WSU was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on suspicion of murdering four University of Idaho students on November 13. A white Hyundai Elantra was taken from Bryan Kohberger's parents' home, where he was arrested. This development is the largest since the murders occurred.
MOSCOW, ID
WSU Criminal Justice department releases statement on arrest of student connected to Moscow murders

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University (WSU) Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology (CJC) released a statement on Saturday, acknowledging the arrest of graduate student Bryan Kohberger in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning. "The Department...
PULLMAN, WA
Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID
Brandon Whitney, Montana send Idaho to third straight loss

MISSOULA – The Idaho Vandals will be eager to flip the calendar to 2023. December ended with a third consecutive defeat for the Vandals, a 67-56 loss to Montana in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game Saturday. Brandon Whitney led the Grizzlies (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky) with...
MISSOULA, MT
3-car crash on SR 397 in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- UPDATE.1-2-22. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the crash scene has been cleared and both lanes of SR 397 are reopened for traffic. The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a 3-car crash on SR 397 and Bryson Brown Rd in Finley. According to the...
FINLEY, WA
Washington gas prices drop slightly

(The Center Square) - After over 12 straight weeks of price drops, Washington fuel prices are still falling but have slowed to a crawl. Starting the last week of September the price of gas fell double digits week over week, until this week and the week prior. On Monday, the...
WASHINGTON STATE
New Year, New Baby! Kadlec welcomes their first baby of 2023

Tri-Cities, Wash. - Kadlec Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Sunday. Kadlec wants the community to meet, Leilani Sophia Habana. She was born at 9:54 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19.5 inches. Her parents are Fatima Duron...
TRI-CITIES, WA
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California, causing outages and damages

An earthquake struck Northern California on Sunday for the second time in less than two weeks, causing power outages and damages, officials said. The New Year's Day earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 and struck about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County just after 10:30 a.m. local time (1:35 p.m. ET) Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

