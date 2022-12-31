An earthquake struck Northern California on Sunday for the second time in less than two weeks, causing power outages and damages, officials said. The New Year's Day earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 and struck about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County just after 10:30 a.m. local time (1:35 p.m. ET) Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

