According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in University of Idaho slayings is taken into custody
On December 30, a 28-year-old graduate student at WSU was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on suspicion of murdering four University of Idaho students on November 13. A white Hyundai Elantra was taken from Bryan Kohberger's parents' home, where he was arrested. This development is the largest since the murders occurred.
nbcrightnow.com
WSU Criminal Justice department releases statement on arrest of student connected to Moscow murders
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University (WSU) Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology (CJC) released a statement on Saturday, acknowledging the arrest of graduate student Bryan Kohberger in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning. "The Department...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
nbcrightnow.com
Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State secures commitment from offensive lineman Christy Nkanu, a grad transfer from Southern Utah
PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program secured help for a position group that desperately needed it, picking up a commitment from an experienced offensive lineman who should make an immediate impact. Christy Nkanu, who started at Southern Utah over the past three years, pledged to WSU on Sunday...
nbcrightnow.com
Cleaning process at King Road residence halted due to request from the court
MOSCOW, Idaho - The cleaning process at the King Road residence in Moscow has been halted due to a legal "request from the court," Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said during a Dec. 30 press conference. On the same day the cleaning crew was set to begin remediation, 28-year-old...
nbcrightnow.com
Brandon Whitney, Montana send Idaho to third straight loss
MISSOULA – The Idaho Vandals will be eager to flip the calendar to 2023. December ended with a third consecutive defeat for the Vandals, a 67-56 loss to Montana in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game Saturday. Brandon Whitney led the Grizzlies (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky) with...
nbcrightnow.com
3-car crash on SR 397 in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- UPDATE.1-2-22. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the crash scene has been cleared and both lanes of SR 397 are reopened for traffic. The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a 3-car crash on SR 397 and Bryson Brown Rd in Finley. According to the...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update January 2: Lucian Munguia's body found, suspect in Moscow murders won't fight extradition and surprise snow showers
The body of Lucian Munguia, who had been missing since September was found in the Yakima River. The attorney for the suspect in the University of Idaho quadruple homicide will not fight extradition to Idaho and surprised snow showers are popping up throughout the Columbia Basin.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington gas prices drop slightly
(The Center Square) - After over 12 straight weeks of price drops, Washington fuel prices are still falling but have slowed to a crawl. Starting the last week of September the price of gas fell double digits week over week, until this week and the week prior. On Monday, the...
nbcrightnow.com
New Year, New Baby! Kadlec welcomes their first baby of 2023
Tri-Cities, Wash. - Kadlec Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Sunday. Kadlec wants the community to meet, Leilani Sophia Habana. She was born at 9:54 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19.5 inches. Her parents are Fatima Duron...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State plays 'best game' of season, preserves lead for final 34 minutes in streak-stopping win over USC
PULLMAN – On Friday, Washington State controlled a lead against UCLA for 38 minutes, but stumbled late and fell by one point. Two days later, the Cougars again built a sizable lead in the first half against talented visitors from Los Angeles. This time, WSU didn't slip. The Cougs...
nbcrightnow.com
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California, causing outages and damages
An earthquake struck Northern California on Sunday for the second time in less than two weeks, causing power outages and damages, officials said. The New Year's Day earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 and struck about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County just after 10:30 a.m. local time (1:35 p.m. ET) Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
nbcrightnow.com
Steele Venters lifts Eastern Washington over Montana State 70-67 to complete road sweep
BOZEMAN – Steele Venters hit two key shots late to lift Eastern Washington to a 70-67 Big Sky Conference men’s basketball victory over Montana State on Saturday afternoon . Venters hit a baseline, fadeaway shot that tied the game at 65 with 1 minute, 5 seconds left. After...
