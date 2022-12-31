Read full article on original website
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
Chicago Daylight
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end.
thechicagogenius.com
Chicago Rings in New Year With Traditional Bean Drop
Millennium Park — Following two years away, the traditional Bean drop celebration was back in full force last night with Chicagoans ringing in the New Year by watching the 110 ton stainless steel sculpture drop 300 feet and explode into fragments. “What better opportunity to contemplate how I’ve been...
travellemming.com
Chicago Food Guide (21 Dishes to Try According to a Local)
Let’s be real, the food in Chicago is next level. It’s a world-class city with so much to see and do, and yet you really could come here just for the food. I’ve lived in Chicago for 5 years and have experienced a ton of Chicago restaurants – I can honestly say it’s a paradise for foodies. And it’s not all about deep-dish pizza either, there are tons of other Chicago-specific foods to try as well.
Dates Set For 2023 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place
The 2023 Chicago Auto Show is almost here, with February dates set for the annual show. The auto show is billed as the largest motor exhibition in North America, and organizers anticipate this year's event to be similar to pre-pandemic iterations as fan-favorite events will return across multiple halls of the convention center, including the north exhibit hall.
Austin Weekly News
As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plan on a cloudy and foggy evening with temperatures near 40 degrees. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight. Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.Scattered rain chance linger into Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. The same front that will increase rain chances tonight, will create a huge temperature difference across the area tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will range...
Noble Square residents wake up to water flowing into their homes
Residents say the mess could potentially have been avoided.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at North Bridge | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
We continue on North Michigan Avenue, but now we move to another building with art deco architecture, which is where The Shops at North Bridge is located. It does not have many stores, but without a doubt the main attraction of this mall in Chicago is the luxury department store Nordstrom. It has a large selection of exclusive fashion brands to which is added its famous makeup and perfumery section. There are several other major fashion brands from the likes of Untuckit, Hugo Boss, MCM, and APM Monaco, among other businesses.
fox32chicago.com
Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago
CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
What has been Chicago’s snowiest New Year’s Day?
What has been Chicago’s snowiest New Year’s Day?. Over the course of the city’s snow climatology, which dates back to the winter of 1884-85, a total of 43.0 inches have fallen on New Year’s Day, including the 3.2 inches of snow that fell a year ago on January 1, 2022. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski reports that there has never been a super snowstorm on the holiday with just 5.0 inches on the city’s snowiest New Year’s Day in 1918. In terms of greatest snow depth, the deepest snow cover to start the year was 17 inches in 2001.
Top new Chicago restaurants of 2022 according to 'The Infatuation'
Foodies will want to pay a visit to these 12 new Chicago restaurants that The Infatuation ranks as the best of the year.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
Chicago fitness trainer gives advice on how to get into shape this new year
CHICAGO (CBS) – Many may say New Year's resolutions are a dime a dozen. A majority of them focus on getting into shape.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to a Chicago trainer about getting started and staying focused in the new year.For many, the new year is a time to bring out the new you and that's where New Year's resolutions come in."I am going to work out three times a week," said Mia Chejlaba."I am going to try to spend my money a little smarter," said Jack Martin."Probably meditate and just find a positive mindset," said Maddie Felonk.While some goals...
evanstonroundtable.com
Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community
The night before they would leave for Lake Ivanhoe, young Janet Louise Cole would watch her mother begin to pack – clothes freshly washed and starched, new PF Flyers and food – then she and her father would go outside looking for night-crawlers, the long worms used for fishing.
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
28 Shot, 7 Fatally, Over Holiday Weekend in Chicago
Twenty-eight people were wounded, seven fatally, in shootings over the New Year’s weekend across Chicago. Sunday night, a 9-year-old boy was killed inside his home in Washington Heights. The boy was shot about 6:30 p.m. in the house in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died. An extended family lives in the home, and there were multiple children and adults there when the boy was shot, CPD Commander Sean Joyce told reporters outside the hospital. No weapons were recovered. Several adults were being questioned by detectives.
Owners of Mr. Greek Gyros Opening New Restaurant
The Vitogiannis family will open a new restaurant in New West Side
Hundreds participate in annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Waukegan dove into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge. Hundreds of people met at the Waukegan Municipal Beach to take a chilly dip into Lake Michigan.All money raised from the event will benefit the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County - giving children with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.
