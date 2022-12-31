1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening.
According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m.Close
No injuries were reported.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.
