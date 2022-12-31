1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

No injuries were reported.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.