ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ya34t_0jzFWNPD00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

No injuries were reported.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WOWK 13 News

Shootout suspect who fled Ohio hospital arrested in West Virginia

CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia (WCMH) — A man who escaped from a Columbus hospital last week has been captured by police in West Virginia. Jacob D. Davidson, 38, was arrested Sunday night in Chapmanville, West Virginia, by West Virginia State Police, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office did not release details surrounding […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WVNT-TV

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash

OAK HILL, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 A.M. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that...
OAK HILL, WV
wchstv.com

Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff releases name of West Virginia deputy who hit, killed 13-year-old, State Police investigate

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek missing West Virginia woman last seen in November

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the Harmony House and Marathon Gas Station. According to police, Canada also goes by the name Florence Annette Wisen. She […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia VFDs extinguish early morning fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three fire departments responded to a working structure fire in Boone County early this morning. According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the South Madison area around 3:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Crews say the fire in an outbuilding on the property was […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One injured in stabbing incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was injured Friday following a stabbing on West 27th Street, according to Huntington Police. Officers they are looking for the suspect as the victim recovers from a stab wound to the arm. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
WOWK 13 News

Man facing drug charge after West Virginia police pursuit

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges, including a drug charge, after fleeing from a traffic stop. According to the Milton Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for allegedly speeding, however the vehicle did not stop. Police say the vehicle continued on I-64 before exiting near the Huntington […]
MILTON, WV
Lootpress

Bodies recovered after police confrontation led to drowning

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The bodies of two men from Duck, West Virginia, who jumped into the Elk River after a confrontation with an officer were recovered on Saturday, according to West Virginia State Police. The confrontation took place around 4 p.m. on Friday when Police Cpl. F.L....
DUCK, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 arrested after West Virginia pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person has been arrested after a pursuit in the Cabin Creek area on Monday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that someone with a mining company in the area reported a suspicious vehicle possibly attempting to break into the facility. KCSO says the pursuit lasted about four minutes on Coal Fork […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy