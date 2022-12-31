Read full article on original website
Trailblazer, Barbara Walters, Had 3 Husbands, but 4 Marriages
Barbara Walters' life in broadcast journalism was extraordinary. Her life outside of the newsroom was rich and fulfilling, too. Her romantic life was pretty unique as well.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Barbara Walters’ Daughter: Everything To Know About Her Only Child Jacqueline
Barbara Walters was known as the first female news anchor on an evening news program. The news icon was not married at the time of her death, but her most recent marriage was to Merv Adelson. Barbara died on Dec. 30, 2022. From The View, Today, 20/20, and ABC Evening...
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2022: Bob Saget, Angela Lansbury, tWitch, Kirstie Alley & More
Just as with every year, 2022 saw the death of several beloved celebrities of the small screen. And as the year comes to a close, we like to take the time to look back and pay tribute to their work and their legacies in the world of entertainment. Loretta Lynn,...
Andy Cohen Confirms He and Anderson Cooper Will Not Be Drinking On New Year’s Eve
It looks like CNN officially put the kibosh on Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper‘s boozed-up New Year’s Eve extravaganza. While the network announced last month that their reporters would not be allowed to indulge in alcohol on or off camera during this year’s broadcast, we still held out hope that the BFF duo’s drunken antics would be an exception.
Barbara Walters' 10 Bests Interviews of All Time
Legendary journalist and television host Barbara Walters has died at age 93. Walters shattered the glass ceiling and inspired generations of women to pursue careers in journalism. As a tribute to her legacy, we’re looking back at five of her most memorable early interviews with entertainers including Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball and Johnny Carson.
Inside Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts' Love Story
Al Roker and his wife have been married for over 27 years and are still going strong. While the 68-year-old Today weatherman and the 62-year-old journalist have faced some challenges as of late due to Roker's recent health scares, their love story stands the test of time. Here's a look...
Barbara Walters Dead at 93: Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric and More Stars React
Barbara Walters is being remembered by many celebs after her death. After ABC News announced Walter's death at her New York City home on Friday, stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to the trailblazing TV journalist. "Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer [sic]," former The...
Vicki Lawrence Remembers Betty White on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death
It’s been a year since actress, comedian, and activist Betty White passed away at 99 years old. Now, one of White’s longtime friends and former costars, Vicki Lawrence is taking a moment to remember the good times and the laughs she shared with Betty White. In this touching tribute, Lawrence remembers Betty’s dedication to her craft. Lawrence also tributes the Golden Girls’ commitment to becoming the voice of animals who need it the most.
‘That Girl’: How Marlo Thomas Convinced Execs to Create ‘Revolutionary’ Female Lead
That Girl broke ground in television, and it returns to TV in a special marathon on Sunday, January 1 on Antenna TV. Ahead of its return, Marlo Thomas tells TV Insider what she did to make sure Ann Marie was different from women anyone had ever seen on TV. “There’d...
‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills Says Clint Eastwood Is A Good Kisser
Donna Mills, best known for her role in Knots Landing, is opening up about her big break and working with Clint Eastwood. They starred in the 1971 film Play Misty for Me. It turns out that Donna actually got the role because of Burt Reynolds. She explained, “I worked with...
The Year in Entertainment 2022: Those we lost
January 6 – Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning trailblazer, 94. January 6 – Peter Bogdanovich, Paper Moon director, 82. January 9 – Bob Saget, comedian and Full House star, 65. January 12 – Ronnie Spector, frontwoman for The Ronettes, 78. January 18 – Andre Leon Talley, journalist, 73...
Hollywood’s Most Notable Deaths of 2022
In 2022, Hollywood said goodbye to many actors, singers, performers, creatives, executives and all-around industry icons who had a great impact on the entertainment world during their lifetimes. The Hollywood Reporter is highlighting some of the most well-known names who died in 2022. More from The Hollywood ReporterJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Below are this year’s most notable deaths in Hollywood. Kirstie Alley Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning comic actress known for her turns on Cheers, Veronica’s Closet and the three Look Who’s...
