ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies

By AP Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEDyJ_0jzFW0Bl00

NEW YORK — Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93.

Her cause of death was not immediately known. Other details, such as where she died, were not immediately released.

Water main break causes major flooding to downtown Kansas City streets

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

Her drive was legendary as she competed for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more rivals, including female journalists who had followed on the trail that she blazed.

As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View.” In May 2014, she taped her final appearance on “The View” to mark the end of her career on television, but she hosted occasional specials after that.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. According to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
ValleyCentral

Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters’ death was announced by ABC on air Friday night and also by […]
NEW YORK STATE
Albany Herald

Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93

Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was...
Lebanon-Express

Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
NBC News

Remembering Barbara Walters

For more than five decades, legendary news anchor Barbara Walters was a force on television. She demolished barriers, becoming the first woman to anchor an evening news broadcast, and forging a path for many female journalists to follow. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reflects on Walters’ life and career.Dec. 31, 2022.
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas woman charged with death of child

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A Johnson County woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a child less than six-years-old. Sarah Schweiger, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts first felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, endangering a child under 18, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Johnson County […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy