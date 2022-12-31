ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska offshore oil lease sale nets just one bid after being revived by Inflation Reduction Act

By Rachel Frazin
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kVYp_0jzFVtAu00

An offshore drilling auction off the Southern Alaska coast netted little interest after it was revived by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Just one company bid on the chance to drill on just one tract out of 193 that were offered up for lease in Alaska’s Cook Inlet. The Interior Department was compelled to hold the auction by the Inflation Reduction Act after previously canceling the sale due to lack of industry interest .

The provision was included in the Democrats’ climate, tax and healthcare bill to secure the support of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, which opposed the sale, described it as a “flop.”

The one bid came from Hilcorp Alaska and was for $63,983. It comes at a time when Interior is weighing the future of its offshore leasing program.

The department said that it would hold between zero and 11 offshore oil and gas lease sales between 2023 and 2028.

That plan, however, came before the Inflation Reduction Act, which strengthened the prospects for at least a few lease sales.

Additional provisions in the law — likely included to get Manchin’s backing — required the reinstatement of the results of a past Gulf of Mexico lease sale that was previously struck down in court and two additional lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico.

The law also ties the future of renewables to that of fossil fuel development, requiring the federal government to hold oil and gas lease sales as a condition for selling leases for renewable energy on public lands and waters.

Monsell, whose organization is one of several environmental groups suing over lease sale 258, said that despite the fact that only one block received a bid, her organization will continue to challenge it in court.

“One lease on one block is one lease too many,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Frozen manicotti recalled in PA for listeria contamination

(WBRE/WYOU) — Over 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti has been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Puerto Rico. According to the FDA, Caesar’s Pasta recalled Orefresco and Caesar’s Pasta branded frozen manicotti for potential listeria contamination. The recall affects Philadelphia, PA; Harrisburg, PA; Southeastern NY State; Northeastern PA; […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA Turnpike tolls to increase 5% for 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennslyvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) previously announced the approval of a 5% toll increase for 2023 for Toll By Plate and E-ZPass drivers. According to the release, the increased rate will go into effect across the toll-highway system on Sunday, January 8 at 12:01 a.m. After the increase is in effect, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

What’s next for Bryan Kohberger? Suspect in Idaho University killings

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What’s next for Bryan Kohberger? A nationwide manhunt for the 28-year-old suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students led police to a gated community in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains early Friday morning. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Kohberger was arrested around 1:45 a.m. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect in Idaho college killings to waive extradition hearing

(WBRE/WYOU) — Bryan Kohberger, the Monroe County man Pennsylvania State Police arrested as a suspect in the killing of four Idaho college students, has announced his intention to waive his extradition hearing. According to a release from the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, Kohberger intends to waive his hearing so he can be transported to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

New laws to take effect in PA for 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pocono community reacts to arrest made in Idaho homicide investigation

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With a suspect in custody for the quadruple homicide in Idaho, Eyewitness News wanted to hear from neighbors in Chestnuthill Township about the break in the case. The entire country has been following the investigation of a quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho. The story has now developed […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police alert drivers of traffic disruptions ahead of hearing

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Stroud Regional Police Department alert the public of anticipated traffic disruptions near the Monroe County Courthouse due to a scheduled extradition hearing. Police say the streets surrounding the courthouse, Courthouse Square, Sarah Street, Monroe Street, and Seventh Street, may be closed as early as 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and continue throughout […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre curbside collection for holiday weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In observance of New Years’ Day, Wilkes-Barre City announced the curbside collection scheduled for the holiday weekend. According to a press release, there will be no curbside collections, and City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 2, in observance of New Years’ Day. Those who live in the South […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Multiple crews battle flames at Wilkes-Barre house fire

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters battled a multi-apartment building fire in Wilkes-Barre Monday morning. Crews can be seen working through heavy smoke inside a three-story home in the 200 block of New Hancock Street around 9:18 a.m. According to Chief Delaney, five people and a dog were saved when firefighters first arrived, while the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Getting a fresh start with “Dry January”

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As the “New Year” brings resolutions of all kinds some plan to stay sober as part of “Dry January.” The holiday season has come to a close and many are ready to hit the reset button with a new years resolution. One of the popular resolutions on the rise is […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Doug Mastriano’s Jan. 6 committee deposition released showing reported call to Mike Pence on Jan. 6

(WHTM) – The House January 6 committee on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, released the transcript from their brief deposition with Pennsylvania State Senator and former Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. The transcript, dated August 9, 2022, shows that Mastriano and his attorney Timothy C. Parlatore provided the committee with approximately 125 to 128 documents […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023

(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy