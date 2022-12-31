ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Couple delivers baby at home during Winter storm

By Cody Bailey
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTsUU_0jzFUnEP00

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – It is an experience not to be forgotten by Kegan and Hannah Adams of Warrick County. The couple planned to give birth to their second child at home, but what happens when a major Winter storm prevents the midwife from arriving? The Adams’ found out on the morning of December 23.

“I started feeling some a little bit of contractions and stuff, says Hannah. “It wasn’t anything terrible. I was like, I need to go to sleep. I went ahead and sent my midwife a message just to let her know, hey, maybe tomorrow something will happen. And, you know, this is as the blizzard is occurring.”

As the roads in Warrick County became progressively more snow and ice-covered, it became apparent the family’s midwife would not be able to make it. That meant it was dad to the rescue. As Hannah shouted to husband Kegan, the couple prepared to deliver their son, Shyah, on their own.

Around 7am on December 23, Kegan called the midwife, who provided step-by-step instructions over the phone for delivery. Just minutes later, it was father Kegan who delivered his son Shyah, coming in at 9 pounds 5 ounces.

“It’s definitely an experience you don’t expect,” says Kegan. “You know, you kind of plan, someone’s going to handle this, a professional is going to be there, and to think, you’re the only person.”

Arriving in such a quick manner, Shyah initially needed assistance breathing, but mother and baby have since recovered exceedingly well. While the Winter storm threw a wrench in the plan, it also provided a unique bonding moment for Hannah and Kegan.

“Really it’s a blessing, kind of, because you get to experience that just as your family,” says Hannah.

The couple say their 2 year old son, Elian, was also there to offer assistance, saying, ‘Good job, mommy!’ as his baby brother was born. Kegan and Hannah say Shyah will have a fun story to tell as he grows, and will be a moment they will always remember.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

