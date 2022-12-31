ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Mobile home destroyed in fire, Raleigh fire crews investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters were seen putting out a fire at a mobile home on Crispin Ct. near Kings Parkway. The fire and smoke appeared to have destroyed the home. At...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 5 displaced in Durham apartment fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died and five people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the Durham Fire Department. At about 9:27 a.m., fire crews said they were called to an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in reference to someone trapped in a fire.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Accident on I-95 leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, causes major traffic jam

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a deadly car accident in Johnston County on I-95 North near NC-50 caused lane closures and a major traffic jam leading up to exit 79. The four-car crash killed one person and left five others injured. The left lane is now open, but drivers heading northbound...
WRAL

Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police

DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

17-year-old found near home in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: Brammer was found near his home in Alamance County. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Cody Allen Brammer who is said to have a cognitive impairment. Brammer is 5'6'', and weighs 125 pounds. The teen was last seen Sunday at 1:30...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks

CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
CARY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Driver escapes serious injury after crashing into tree

A single-vehicle accident Friday shut down a road and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash happened near Carthage around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Farm Life School Road near the intersection of Union Church Road. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol on the scene, a Kia...
CARTHAGE, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy