Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
Related
cbs17
Mobile home destroyed in fire, Raleigh fire crews investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters were seen putting out a fire at a mobile home on Crispin Ct. near Kings Parkway. The fire and smoke appeared to have destroyed the home. At...
cbs17
1 dead, 5 displaced in Durham apartment fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died and five people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the Durham Fire Department. At about 9:27 a.m., fire crews said they were called to an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in reference to someone trapped in a fire.
cbs17
‘Evidence’ of shots fired found in Garner apartment after brief BMW chase: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Shell casings were discovered in an apartment unit after shots were heard around 1 a.m. on Monday in Garner. Officers saw a black BMW leaving the area at a high rate of speed as they were responding to the 600 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Lieutenant Jason Jones with the Garner Police Department told CBS 17.
cbs17
Man thrown from motorcycle sustains major injuries on New Year’s Day in Raleigh, police investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh, a man was thrown from his motorcycle on New Year’s Day. According to Raleigh police, the adult male driver was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.
cbs17
Large crowds typical outside Durham Subway before 5 hit in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were shot in Durham in broad daylight, just 14 hours into the new year. In the first act of violence in the city in 2023, four adults and a juvenile were injured during a drive-by shooting at the Subway on North Miami Boulevard.
2 buildings struck in New Year’s Day crashes in Greensboro, fire department says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two separate buildings were struck in separate crashes in Greensboro on New Year’s Day, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The first crash occurred at around 1:32 a.m. at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road. The crash involved two vehicles, according to fire officials. It’s not […]
Daylight drive-by shooting outside Subway restaurant injures 4 adults, 1 youth in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year's Day drive-by shooting that left five people injured. Police said Sunday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of "multiple" people shot at 1000 North Miami Boulevard. When officers arrived, police said they found four adults...
cbs17
N. Raleigh Blvd. reopens after man severely injured in hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car that did not stay on the scene in Raleigh Monday night, police said. The incident was reported as a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:50 p.m. near 2001 N. Raleigh Blvd., according to Raleigh police.
WRAL
Accident on I-95 leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, causes major traffic jam
Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a deadly car accident in Johnston County on I-95 North near NC-50 caused lane closures and a major traffic jam leading up to exit 79. The four-car crash killed one person and left five others injured. The left lane is now open, but drivers heading northbound...
cbs17
VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at Durham Subway on New Year’s Day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A calm day at a Durham Subway restaurant quickly turned into a terrifying situation on New Year’s Day afternoon. The owner of the business shared surveillance video of the moment when several bullets punched through windows and glass doors — sending customers and employees at the restaurant running to take cover and hide.
cbs17
5 injured in drive-by shooting outside Subway on New Year’s Day in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day in Durham, according to police. At 2 p.m., police responded to 1000 North Miami Boulevard, which is a Subway restaurant, in reference to a drive-by shooting. After arriving, police found four adults...
WRAL
Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police
DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
cbs17
Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
17-year-old found near home in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: Brammer was found near his home in Alamance County. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Cody Allen Brammer who is said to have a cognitive impairment. Brammer is 5'6'', and weighs 125 pounds. The teen was last seen Sunday at 1:30...
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver escapes serious injury after crashing into tree
A single-vehicle accident Friday shut down a road and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash happened near Carthage around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Farm Life School Road near the intersection of Union Church Road. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol on the scene, a Kia...
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
WRAL
Caught on cam: Employees duck during shooting outside Subway
The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year's Day shooting that left five people injured. The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year's Day shooting that left five people injured.
Comments / 0