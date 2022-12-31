Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Accomack Co. man facing charges following fatal New Year's Day crash involving motorcycle
Accomack Co. man facing charges following fatal New …. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital. Read...
Man dies from fatal motorcycle crash in Accomack County: Police
One dead, one injured and facing charges in fatal motorcycle crash in Accomack County: Virginia State Police
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car in Accomack County, man faces charges
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A man faces reckless driving charges after hitting a motorcyclist with his car in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road. A 2008 Honda Odyssey went to make the turn...
Bay Net
Lost Person In The St. Mary’s River State Park Has Been Located
UPDATE – At 6:20 p.m., the lost person was located safely. LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 2, 2023 at approximately 5:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue responded to Camp Cosoma Road for a person lost in the St. Mary’s River State Park. The search party is for...
WBOC
Fire Marshal: Frederica House Fire Caused by Discarded Fireworks
FREDERICA, De. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says fireworks were to blame for a house fire early on New Year's Day. Fire officials say a home on Tidewater Court caught on fire after used fireworks erupted inside of an outdoor trash can. Officials say the fire spread to...
shoredailynews.com
Bloxom man dies in Sunday afternoon accident
On January 1, 2023, Virginia State Police were called to investigate a two vehicle crash that resulted in a single fatality. The crash occurred at approximately 4:53p.m. on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road in Accomack County. A 2008 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Lankford Highway/Route 13 when the driver...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Ellendale
A Harrington woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in the area of South Old State Road and New Hope Road near Ellendale. Delaware State Police say the 19 year old woman was leaving a party when she was struck. The investigation is continuing.
Bay Net
Vehicle Fire In Scotland Under Investigation
SCOTLAND, Md. – On January 1, 2023 at approximately 9:37 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a vehicle fire in the 49900 block of Cornfield Harbor Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found an abandoned Mercedees-Benz fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly had the fire under control.
WMDT.com
Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators
FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
WDEL 1150AM
Former Milford Police Chief charged in reckless endangerment incident
A man who once served as Police Chief of Milford is charged with making several threats, and shooting at three different cars. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to a report that a man had walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag, and called a relative saying he was going to shoot someone. The gunfire occurred when family members approached him. No one who was driving the vehicles was struck and no injuries were reported.
Too Charged Up: North Beach Public Works Garage Damaged By Electric Vehicle 'Explosion'
An electric vehicle stored in the North Beach Public Works building in Calvert County led to an explosion and large fire that broke out late on Thursday afternoon. First responders from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were alerted shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 by Calvert County Communications of an explosion at the building on 11th Street, according to officials with the agency.
WBOC
Free COVID-19 testing events in Somerset Co.
Westover, MD - The Somerset County Health Department is out with its COVID-19 testing schedule for January. All events will be at the Health Department campus, 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD. Testing will be every Tuesday on January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30...
WGMD Radio
Fatal Crash in Wicomico County Under Investigation
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred last night on Bethel Road in Willards. A trooper from the Maryland State Police Barrack “E” arrived on the scene at around 8:30 and found that the driver, identified as Kevin Michael Lewis, was not breathing. Paramedics arrived and pronounced Lewis dead. According to the investigation, Lewis headed north on Bethel Road when for some reason, he drove off the road and collided with a utility pole before entering a field and crashing through a wooden crop irrigation structure. If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact Deputy First Class E. Kolb at 410-548-4891.
WBOC
Caroline County Corporal Dies
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of it's own. On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced the death of Corporal Lucas L. Nagel on December 31, 2022. The Office says CPL Nagel lost his battle with PTSD and took his own life. CPL...
firststateupdate.com
Rollover Crash Closes Route 1 In Magnolia
Rescue crews have responded to Route 1 (Bay Road) just north of Bowers Beach Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Trooper 2 has arrived at the scene and is expected to fly the patient to Christiana Hospital momentarily. Crews are closing the SB lanes to allow Trooper 2 to...
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Hit-and-run kills 53-year-old in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on December 23 in the area of Maryland Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County.
WBOC
Man Killed in Willards Crash
WILLARDS, Md.- A man was killed after he ran into a utility pole and irrigation system Thursday night in Willards. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Kevin Michael Lewis was driving in the 8700 Block of Bethel Road around 8:30 p.m. when he drove off the road for unknown reasons.
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
WGMD Radio
Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars
A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
Comments / 0