Harrisburg, PA

A tale of two Congressmen -- one who lied and one who refused to do so | Opinion

On Jan. 13, 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives faced a decision regarding a rogue president who decided that he would ignore the will of the people and hold onto his office through any legal or illegal means available. This included pressuring state and local officials to “find” votes for him, asking the U.S. Department of Justice to proclaim the election to be “corrupt,” and inciting a mob of supporters to attack the Capitol in an effort to derail the count of presidential electors.
The January 6 Select Committee can hold their heads up high | PennLive letters

Although it was not a surprise, it was satisfying to see the January 6 Select Committee recommend to the Department of Justice that multiple criminal indictments be issued against former President Donald Trump and others who are believed to have facilitated one of the most ugly days in the history of our country, the day on which for the first time in American history, a Ppesident sought to preclude the peaceful transfer of power from taking place.
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
