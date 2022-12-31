What the Pocono-Northeast can learn from the Constitution | Howard J. Grossman

Do you recognize the word “Constitution” and the great emphasis being placed on this document across this nation and how what was invented by our Founding Fathers has been characterized in modern times?

Together with the Federalist Papers, containing 70 statements about the development of that amazing work by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay, we should applaud their work in making this treatise a working view of how this nation became a fountain of democracy, another word being talked about extensively nowadays.

James Madison was our fourth President and a 773 page book titled “The Three Lives of James Madison” written by Noah Feldman discussed the constitution as well as other factors of Madison, calling him a genius, a partisan, and a President. In fact, his work on the Constitution brings to mind the current debate about its use and response to our political life.

Studying what he performed in writing much of the Constitution and the difficult times then, to some extent, replicates the times of today. This book, or at least a portion thereof, should become reading habits for all students national the many teachers of civics and related topics across the Pocono-Northeast.

Their views of The Federalist Papers should become important sources of information for the thousands of students in this region.

As quoted in the book, Madison “invented and theorized the modern ideal of an expanded , federal constitution that combines local self-government with an overarching national order…. And he shaped and defended the idea that such constitutional governments are designed to protect the liberty of the individual and minorities.”

Feldman believes that despite flaws and fixes, constitutional government remains the best option the world has known for enabling disparate people to live together in political in harmony. The book was published in 2017. Madison did not always agree with Hamilton but did believe in nonpartisanship. He became the father of the Constitution.

This region should not only learn from this book, but feature ways to enhance civic consciousness across the boundaries of our geography.

Here are some ways that this can happen.

Create a grouping of regional civic and related topical interests and form a community of responsiveness to engage steps that will enhance the role of Constitutional study across our region.

Bring experts into the region to discuss the Constitution of today as compared or contrasted with the past.

Have a student award program that can honor students who have been nominated as studying the Constitution and related civic topics , and publicize their participation.

Honor teachers who have taught regionally, the factors that represent democracy and the Constitution across the Pocono-Northeast.

Find media print and electronic resources where these topics can best be publicized throughout the region.

Hold learning sessions in various locations of the region to communicate the essence of civic knowledge and what the Constitution means historically and today and tomorrow.

By these and other steps, this region can become a leader in Constitutional learning and its impact on our future.…Howard J. Grossman, AICP operates his own consulting company, HJG Associates, in Pittston, PA. He has a Master of Public Administration from New York University. He served as Executive Director of the Economic Development Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania (EDCNEPA). He may be contacted at grossmanhj@aol.com.