ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Breaks the Internet with Thought on Fan's Bagel

By Chloe Clark
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2yWe_0jzFU7RG00

During a fun exchange with an online fan, the Dodgers outfielder shared some strong opinions.

During the offseason, Mookie Betts has also been active online lately, as he interacts with fans via the streaming platform, Twitch.

He posted a recent screen recording on his Twitter this week. While chatting online, one particular fan put his girlfriend on the line, with her being the “huge Dodgers fan” she is, as her boyfriend said.

As the two started talking, Mookie discovered the fan was from New York and proceeded to ask her favorite restaurant in New York. Many, including Mookie, probably weren’t expecting this answer.

The woman was clearly not only a Dodger fan, but a big bagel fan as well. After finding this out, Mookie was in disbelief.

Mookie was in greater disgust after the fan elaborated on her order, claiming she puts double cheese, garlic, and onion all on top of her everything bagel.

Now, Mookie may possibly let this order slide if it’s eaten during the afternoon, but to eat in the morning? Mookie was not a fan and did not hold back his expression:

“That’s disgusting. … I’m sorry, I really want to not hurt your feelings, but garlic and onion cream cheese on a bagel in the morning — your breath be on ten in the morning? … It’s coming through your skin, as many garlic bagels as you ate.”

Despite the many garlic bagels she may eat on the daily, the girlfriend had to make it clear that she does in fact take care of her bad breath,

It was a lighthearted interaction giving fans one clear takeaway: never serve Mookie Betts an everything bagel in the morning.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing

The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers

If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Spun

Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral

Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind

The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy