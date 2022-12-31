Dodgers: Mookie Betts Breaks the Internet with Thought on Fan's Bagel

During a fun exchange with an online fan, the Dodgers outfielder shared some strong opinions.

During the offseason, Mookie Betts has also been active online lately, as he interacts with fans via the streaming platform, Twitch.

He posted a recent screen recording on his Twitter this week. While chatting online, one particular fan put his girlfriend on the line, with her being the “huge Dodgers fan” she is, as her boyfriend said.

As the two started talking, Mookie discovered the fan was from New York and proceeded to ask her favorite restaurant in New York. Many, including Mookie, probably weren’t expecting this answer.

The woman was clearly not only a Dodger fan, but a big bagel fan as well. After finding this out, Mookie was in disbelief.

Mookie was in greater disgust after the fan elaborated on her order, claiming she puts double cheese, garlic, and onion all on top of her everything bagel.

Now, Mookie may possibly let this order slide if it’s eaten during the afternoon, but to eat in the morning? Mookie was not a fan and did not hold back his expression:

“That’s disgusting. … I’m sorry, I really want to not hurt your feelings, but garlic and onion cream cheese on a bagel in the morning — your breath be on ten in the morning? … It’s coming through your skin, as many garlic bagels as you ate.”

Despite the many garlic bagels she may eat on the daily, the girlfriend had to make it clear that she does in fact take care of her bad breath,

It was a lighthearted interaction giving fans one clear takeaway: never serve Mookie Betts an everything bagel in the morning.