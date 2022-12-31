ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Sinkhole that shut down Highway 12 in Santa Rosa repaired

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 5 days ago
The sinkhole located on the left shoulder of westbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue has been repaired and the left lane is open, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The left lane of Highway 12 was closed closed Friday night due to a sinkhole, according to CalTrans.

The left lane was closed while crews made repairs and was reopened early Saturday, according to Caltrans.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the sinkhole was specifically caused by the previous days of heavy rainfall in Sonoma County.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, portions of western Sonoma County had received more than 4 inches of rain since Thursday morning.

About 3.5 inches of rainfall was registered in Santa Rosa for Friday through Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Kathleen Coates contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

Related
CBS San Francisco

Snow along Highway 29 in Napa County snarls traffic near Calistoga

CALISTOGA -- A rare snowfall caused traffic issues in Napa County along state Highway 29 Monday night.The snow came down on the hills above Calistoga on the Mount Saint Helena grade, where heavy snow fell at much lower than normal elevations.Several cars became stuck along Highway 29 Monday evening, requiring tow trucks to get dislodged. Snow plows were used to clear the road and keep other cars from getting stuck or sliding aroundThere was no word of any injuries.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Officials closely monitoring mudslide risk where Glass Fire burned

Severe rains are elevating landslide risks across burn scars photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB One of the areas of highest concern during the current storm system is the roughly 70,000-acre footprint of the 2020 Glass Fire primed for mudslides.    Officials are monitoring the area closely. Paul Lowenthal is a division chief and fire Marshal with Santa Rosa Fire.    "It is susceptible to slippage and that could include mudslides, debris flows and rockslides, caused by excessive, high intensity rainfall rates."    That's primarily due to the fire wiping out the trees, shrubs, grasses and their roots, that hold steep slopes in place.    He said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Richmond neighborhood being evacuated due to landslide threat

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A neighborhood in Point Richmond is being evacuated due to a potential slide, city officials have confirmed to KRON4. The Seacliff neighborhood near Brickyard Cove in Point Richmond has been evacuated. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt described the threat as “the beginning of a landslide” and said that 15 homes had been […]
RICHMOND, CA
northbaybiz.com

Sonoma County Opens Emergency Operations Center, Issues Public Safety Advisory in Response to Storm

Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton has issued an emergency proclamation authorizing activation of the county’s Emergency Operations Center today to monitor and respond as needed to three major storms expected through Wednesday, Jan. 11. Local emergency and weather officials are advising Sonoma County residents to avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for high winds, flash flooding, downed trees and the potential for power outages throughout the region, as well as the potential for landslides or debris flows in burn scar areas.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area jurisdictions declare local emergencies as latest atmospheric river arrives

Santa Cruz County, already reeling from ongoing storm damage before the New Year's atmospheric river, was among the jurisdictions declaring a local emergency ahead of the latest wave of wet weather hitting the region Wednesday. The cities of San Jose and Danville, as well as San Mateo County, have each proclaimed a local emergency in response to the latest atmospheric river storm. The local emergency declaration allows jurisdictions to expedite their disaster response.Damage from storms last Friday and Saturday caused an estimated $10 million in damage in Santa Clara County, according to a press release from county administrative officer Carlos Palacios....
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Gas station collapses in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday’s storm. You can watch the video above. The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region. Nearly 100,000 PG&E customers were without power Wednesday evening as wind and rain swept through the Bay Area. View PG&E's online outage map and search by a specific address, by city or by county. The utility said it was mobilizing hundreds of personnel to deal with the expected outages from the severe winds accompanying this latest storm. PG&E was also being supported by Southern California Edison and has requested mutual-aid assistance from additional...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Will the Russian River flood? How to prepare for upcoming rain

Weather forecasters promise a doozy of a rain and windstorm beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Sustained winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts could reach 70 mph on the coast and at the highest peaks. Damage could include downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Snowfall In Napa Causes Travel Woes On Hwy 29

Some rare snow fell at lower-than-usual elevations in Napa County on Monday evening, causing some trouble for vehicles on Highway 29 in Calistoga. While snow is a frequent wintertime sight on Mount Saint Helena, this snowfall came down on the road at Mount Saint Helena Grade and caused some cars to become immobilized. [KPIX]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fresh snow falls in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin County activates emergency shelter in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL -- Marin County activated its severe weather emergency shelter starting Wednesday for people experiencing homelessness in anticipation of more heavy rain hitting the Bay Area this week. The overnight warming shelter is located at the Marin County Health and Wellness campus located at 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael. It will be open from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Individuals are encouraged to sign in by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy rain is forecast Tuesday night through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, along with a high wind warning through Thursday morning. A flood...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash

NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
NOVATO, CA
