Sinkhole that shut down Highway 12 in Santa Rosa repaired

The sinkhole located on the left shoulder of westbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue has been repaired and the left lane is open, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The left lane of Highway 12 was closed closed Friday night due to a sinkhole, according to CalTrans.

The left lane was closed while crews made repairs and was reopened early Saturday, according to Caltrans.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the sinkhole was specifically caused by the previous days of heavy rainfall in Sonoma County.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, portions of western Sonoma County had received more than 4 inches of rain since Thursday morning.

About 3.5 inches of rainfall was registered in Santa Rosa for Friday through Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Kathleen Coates contributed to this story.

