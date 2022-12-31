New video: State troopers, first responders help drivers in deadly Turnpike pile-up

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – For the first time, we are seeing video of state troopers and first responders rescuing countless people during the deadly Ohio Turnpike pile-up last week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released body camera video and dash camera video Friday showing troopers and first responders rushing to the scene from multiple posts.

Cruiser dashcam shows troopers arrive just after 1 p.m.

The crashes happened along Interstate 80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.

At least 46 cars were involved, including 15 commercial vehicles like tractor-trailers, according to the patrol.

Video showed school buses transporting people from the scene to a local facility to get warm.

A total of four people died in the massive pileup.

Among the victims is a 30-year-old Cleveland man, along with a 37-year-old woman from Toledo who was pregnant. The baby she was carrying did not survive.

Dozens of other drivers were injured.

State troopers said the extreme weather made the rescue all the more difficult.

